Deen Dayal Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Sr Resident Posts

DDU Hospital Jobs Notification: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi is hiring for the posts of Senior Resident in various departments. The candidates who are having required educational qualification to the posts can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April and 16 April 2020.

Walk-in-Interview :

Date for General Surgery, Anaesthesia, Pediatrics - 15 April 2020

Date for Obs & Gynae and Neuro Surgery - 16 April 2020

Time - 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M.

Venue - Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

DDU Hospital, New Delhi Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident (General Surgery): 09

09 Senior Resident (Anaesthesia): 07

07 Senior Resident (Pediatrics): 05

05 Senior Resident (Obs & Gynae): 10

10 Senior Resident (Neuro Surgery): 3

Eligibility for Senior Resident Posts

Educational qualification:

Senior Resident (General Surgery): Pst Graduate Degree (MS/DNB) in General Surgery

Pst Graduate Degree (MS/DNB) in General Surgery Senior Resident (Anaesthesia): Candidates should have MD/DNB/Diploma in Anaesthesia. InCase of non availability of MD/DNB/DIPLOMA Candidate, then Candidates who have 3 years post MBBS Experience with at least 02 years in Anaesthesia department will be considered for the post and will be appointed on Adhoc basis for 89 days..

Candidates should have MD/DNB/Diploma in Anaesthesia. InCase of non availability of MD/DNB/DIPLOMA Candidate, then Candidates who have 3 years post MBBS Experience with at least 02 years in Anaesthesia department will be considered for the post and will be appointed on Adhoc basis for 89 days.. Senior Resident (Pediatrics): Doctorate of Medicine (MD)/ DNB OR Diploma in Pediatrics.

Doctorate of Medicine (MD)/ DNB OR Diploma in Pediatrics. Senior Resident (Obs & Gynae): Doctorate of Medicine (MD)/ DNB OR Diploma in PediatriPost Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB/DIPLOMA equivalent) in Obs & Gynaecs.

Doctorate of Medicine (MD)/ DNB OR Diploma in PediatriPost Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB/DIPLOMA equivalent) in Obs & Gynaecs. Senior Resident (Neuro Surgery): M.S. / MCH. Neuro Surgery.



Age Limit:

37 Years

Official Notification PDF Download Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to apply:

The eligible candidates are required to attend walk-in-interview along with original and other necessary documents at “Administrative Block, First Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, New Delhi ”on scheduled date and time.