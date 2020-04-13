East Coast Railway Recruitment2020 for 36 Doctor Posts, Download ECR Recruitment Notification @eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner Posts. in Sambalpur Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Practitioner - 36 Posts

East Coast Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Remuneration for Medical Practitioner - ₹75,000 (including HRA & Transport Allowance)

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council or with valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Medical Practitioner- not exceeding 65 years

Download East Coast Railway Official Notification PDF Here

East Coast Railway Official Website

How to apply for East Coast Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can send the scanned copy of their application in the prescribed format along with scanned copies of their certificates on email ID cms_spb@spbrailnet.gov.in. After the verification of documents, the suitability will be adjudged on the same and suitable candidates will be intimated through their email to report for joining duty.

While reporting the candidates will be required to bring all the original certificates for verification and two passport size photos. After due verification of the certificate/testimonials, the final engagement order will be issued.

