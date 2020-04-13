RRC/RRB Railway Recruitment 2020: Interview for 900+ Vacancies for Paramedical and Doctor Posts Across India for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Duty

RRC/RRB Railway Recruitment 2020 for Paramedical and Doctor Posts Across India: Ministry of Railways is inviting applications for various Paramedical Staff and Doctor Posts in isolation wards of hospitals across the country. The country has been under lockdown for the past 21 days due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. India has recorded 9000+ cases and more than 300 death cases till date. In the wake of this pandemic, Indian Railways is looking for the services of Nurses, Specialists, GDMO, Lab Attendant, Pharmacist, Housekeeping Staff and other posts.

There are a total of 17 railways zones under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC)/Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) such as Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), East Coast Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), North Western Railway (NWR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Northern RailwayS (NR), South Central Railway (SCR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway (SER), South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway (SR), West Central Railway(WCR) and Western Railway (WR). All interested and eligible persons can appear for the interview on scheduled date and time in their choice of Indian Railway Divisions. Indian Railway Interview Details are given below in the table:

Railway Zone/Notification Name Last Date of Application/Interview Date Railway Notification Link East Coast Recruitment 2020 for Doctor Posts

Notification Link Northern Railway Recruitment for 134 Staff Nurse and Other Posts

17 April 2020 Notification Link South Central Railway for 204 Paramedical and Doctor Posts 15 April 2020 Notification Link Western Railway Recruitment for Doctor Posts

15 April 2020 Notification Link Central Railway Recruitment for Group C Paramedical Posts 14 April 2020 Notification Link South East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 42 Doctor Posts 13 April 2020 Notification Link North Central Railway Recruitment for Doctor Posts 14 April 2020 Notification Link Southern Railway for 600 Paramedical and Other Posts 15, 16 and 17 April 2020 Notification Link East Central Railway for Doctor Posts 16 April 2020 Notification Link

The railways is conducting interview through whatsapp video call/zoom/telephonic call. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection, salary, application process by through the notification links given below. Candidates can are advised to keep a track on this page for RRC/RRB Recruitment 2020 latest updates.