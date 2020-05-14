East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: 663 Vacancies for Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway (ECR) has published the recruitment notification for recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Staff Nurse/Nursing Superintendent), Pharmacist, Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) and Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) Posts for Covid Care Centres, Medical Department in KUR Division on its official website eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format by email on or before 22 May 2020.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Detail

Nursing Superintendent - 255 Posts

Pharmacist - 51 Posts

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 255 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - 102 Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts Salary:

GDMO - Rs. 75,000 (including HRA & Transport Allowance)

Other -In terms of Railway Board 's Letter No.2017/ Trans/ 01/Policy/ Pt..l dt 12.042018, candidates engaged on contract basis, shall be paid the entry level pay of the relevant Level in the Pay Matrix, along with DA, House Rent Allowance, Hospital patient Care Allowance, etc, as admissible. to each category.

East Coast Railway Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Candidates must have passed three years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist - 12th passed in Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 OR Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 10th passed

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - MBBS from Indian Medical Council and with registration in Indian Medical Council, Or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils Of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificates will be accepted.

Age Limit:

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 38 Years

Pharmacist - 20 to 35 Years

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants (Level -1) - 18 to 33 Years

GDMO - 53 years

How to apply for East Coast Railway Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can submit the scanned copy of the application in the prescribed format along with self attested copies of their certificates on email ID srdmohkur@gmail.com on or before 22 May 2020. After the verification of documents, the suitability will be adjudged on the same and suitable candidates will be intimated through their email to report for joining duty.

