Northeast Frontier NF Railway Recruitment 2020: Interview for Hospital Attendant Posts

Northeast Frontier NF Railway Recruitment 2020: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Hospital Attendant Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on 20 April 2020.
Important Date:
- Interview Date - 20 April 2020 (Monday)
- Time - 10 AM
- Venue - Divisional Railway Hospital DBRT
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Hospital Attendant Vacancy Details
Hospital Attendant - 12 Posts
- SC - 2 Posts
- ST- 2 Posts
- OBC -6 Posts
- UR - 2 Posts
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Hospital Attendant Salary:
Rs. 18,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Hospital Attendant Job
Educational Qualification:
HSLC Passed. Preference will be given to those who have experience of working in Hospital
Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
How to Apply for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Hospital Attendant Post Jobs 2020
Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview at Divisional Railway Hospital DBRT along with all the necessary documents on 20 April 2020 (Monday) at 10 AM.
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Hospital Attendant Recruitment Notification PDF