East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020, Interview for Doctor Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway is inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) or GDMO on full time contract basis in Khurda Road Division. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Interview on 30 June 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date for East Coast Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 - 30 June 2020 (Tuesday)

Time - 11 AM

East Coast Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)- 4 Posts (01 each at BRAHMAPUR, PURI, CTC, ANGL Health Unirs)

Salary - Rs. 75,000 (including HRA & Transport Allowance)

East Coast Railway Doctor Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate Should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized,by the Indian Medical Council and with registration in lndian Medical Council, or with valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of India after completion of one year of compulsory, rotatory internship. No other certificate will be accepted. Higher qualification, if, any, will be given due preference.

East Coast Railway Doctor Age Limit

53 years

Download East Coast Railway Doctor Official Notification PDF Here

Selection Process for East Coast Railway Doctor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Interview

Official Website

How to apply for East Coast Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020

Eligible and willing candidates should appear for walk-in-interview along with the original certificates and self attested photocopies of certificates showing date of birth, educational qualification, community and two passport size photographs at Divisional Railway Hospital Khurda Road on 30 June 2020 at 11 PM.