East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Office Superintendent Post

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway has invited applications for the post of Office Superintendent. Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline mode on or before 28 April 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 28 April 2020

East Coast Railway Office Superintendent LDCE Vacancy Details

Office Superintendent (LDCE) - 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for East Coast Railway Office Superintendent LDCE Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be serving 5 years of regular Ministerial Staff (Jr Clerk cum Typist & Sr Clerk cum Typist) of all departments of ECoR/HQ/BBS OR 5 years of regular Jr Clerk cum Typist OR Three years of regular Sr Clerk cum Typist

For more information check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for East Coast Office Superintendent Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of LDCE Written Exam and assessment of service record. 85% weightage will be given to written exam and 15% to service record/APARs.

How to Apply for East Coast Railway Office Superintendent LDCE Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 28 April 2020.

East Coast Railway Notification