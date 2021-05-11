ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Clerk, Paramedical and Medical Posts, Download Notice @echs.gov.in

ECHS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has released the notifications for Non Paramedical Posts (Clerk,DEO, Peon), Para-Medical Posts (Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist) and Medical Staffs (Medical Specialist, Dental Officer, Medical Officer) for Patiala, Sangrur and Assam Locations on its website i.e. echs.gov.in. Open Candidates and Ex-serviceman can apply for the posts on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Ambala - 25 May 2021

Date of Interview - 01 June 2021

Starting Date of Application for Assam - 20 May 2021

Date of Interview - 24 May 2021

ECHS Vacancy Details

Ambala - 13 Posts



Ex-Serviceman Vacancy

Medical Staff - 2 Posts Pharmacist - 1 Post DEO - 1 Posts Clerk - 3 Posts

Open Vacancies

Medical Staff - 2 Posts Dental A/T/H - 1 Post Pharmacist - 1 Post Clerk - 1 Post

Assam - 4 Posts

For Ex-Servicemen/Civilian

Dental Officer - 01 Post Medical Officer - 01 Post Laboratory Technician - 01 Post Nursing Assistant - 01 Post

How to Apply for ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Non Paramedical, Paramedical and Medical Posts ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

ECHS Notification Download PDF:

Ambala

Assam

ECHS Application Form Download PDF