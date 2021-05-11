ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Clerk, Paramedical and Medical Posts, Download Notice @echs.gov.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Clerk, Paramedical and Medical Posts

Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has released the notifications for Non Paramedical Posts (Clerk,DEO, Peon), Para-Medical Posts (Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist) and Medical Staffs (Medical Specialist, Dental Officer, Medical Officer) on echs.gov.in.

Created On: May 11, 2021 14:06 IST
ECHS Recruitment 2021
ECHS Recruitment 2021

ECHS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has released the notifications for Non Paramedical Posts (Clerk,DEO, Peon), Para-Medical Posts (Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist) and Medical Staffs (Medical Specialist, Dental Officer, Medical Officer) for Patiala, Sangrur and Assam Locations on its website i.e. echs.gov.in. Open Candidates and Ex-serviceman can apply for the posts on or before the last date.

Important Dates

  • Last Date of Application for Ambala - 25 May 2021
  • Date of Interview - 01 June 2021
  • Starting Date of Application for Assam - 20 May 2021
  • Date of Interview - 24 May 2021

ECHS Vacancy Details

Ambala - 13 Posts

Ex-Serviceman Vacancy

  1. Medical Staff - 2 Posts
  2. Pharmacist - 1 Post
  3. DEO - 1 Posts
  4. Clerk - 3 Posts

Open Vacancies

  1. Medical Staff - 2 Posts
  2. Dental A/T/H - 1 Post
  3. Pharmacist - 1 Post
  4. Clerk - 1 Post

Assam - 4 Posts

For Ex-Servicemen/Civilian

  1. Dental Officer - 01 Post
  2. Medical Officer - 01 Post
  3. Laboratory Technician - 01 Post
  4. Nursing Assistant - 01 Post

How to Apply for ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Non Paramedical, Paramedical and Medical Posts ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date.

ECHS Notification Download PDF:

Ambala

Assam

ECHS Application Form Download PDF

 
