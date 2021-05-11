ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Clerk, Paramedical and Medical Posts, Download Notice @echs.gov.in
Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has released the notifications for Non Paramedical Posts (Clerk,DEO, Peon), Para-Medical Posts (Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist) and Medical Staffs (Medical Specialist, Dental Officer, Medical Officer) on echs.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application for Ambala - 25 May 2021
- Date of Interview - 01 June 2021
- Starting Date of Application for Assam - 20 May 2021
- Date of Interview - 24 May 2021
ECHS Vacancy Details
Ambala - 13 Posts
Ex-Serviceman Vacancy
- Medical Staff - 2 Posts
- Pharmacist - 1 Post
- DEO - 1 Posts
- Clerk - 3 Posts
Open Vacancies
- Medical Staff - 2 Posts
- Dental A/T/H - 1 Post
- Pharmacist - 1 Post
- Clerk - 1 Post
Assam - 4 Posts
For Ex-Servicemen/Civilian
- Dental Officer - 01 Post
- Medical Officer - 01 Post
- Laboratory Technician - 01 Post
- Nursing Assistant - 01 Post
How to Apply for ECHS Recruitment 2021 for Non Paramedical, Paramedical and Medical Posts ?
The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date.
ECHS Notification Download PDF:
ECHS Application Form Download PDF