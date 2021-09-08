ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts @ecil.co.in, Download PDF

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the engagement o 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts available at ECIL Hyderabad. Check all details here.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprenticeship. There are total 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts available at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 16 September 2021 through the official website of ECIL ecil.co.in.

Important Date for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of on-line Registration of application : 02.09.2021

Last date for on-line registration of application :16.09.2021

Documents Verification: 20.09.2021 to 25.09.2021

Completion of all Joining formalities: 09.10.2021

Apprenticeship training will start from : 15.10.2021

Vacancy Details for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Electrician- 30

Electronic Mechanic -70

Fitter - 65

R&AC - 07

MMV- 01

Turner - 10

Machinist -05

Machinist (G) - 03

MM Tool Maint -02

Carpenter - 05

COPA- 16

Diesel Mech - 05

Plumber - 02

SMW - 02

Welder - 15

Painter - 05



Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade

Age Limit for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidate should not be less than 18 Years of age as on 14.10.2021.

Upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 Years, for OBC 28 and for SC/ST 30years.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the ITI in the order of merit subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: PDF





You May Read Also

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 595 ProfessorPosts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Horticulture Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

How to Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: