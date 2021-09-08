ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts @ecil.co.in, Download PDF

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprenticeship. There are total 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts available at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 16 September 2021 through the official website of ECIL ecil.co.in.
Important Date for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Commencement of on-line Registration of application : 02.09.2021
Last date for on-line registration of application :16.09.2021
Documents Verification: 20.09.2021 to 25.09.2021
Completion of all Joining formalities: 09.10.2021
Apprenticeship training will start from : 15.10.2021
Vacancy Details for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Electrician- 30
Electronic Mechanic -70
Fitter - 65
R&AC - 07
MMV- 01
Turner - 10
Machinist -05
Machinist (G) - 03
MM Tool Maint -02
Carpenter - 05
COPA- 16
Diesel Mech - 05
Plumber - 02
SMW - 02
Welder - 15
Painter - 05
Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade
Age Limit for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Candidate should not be less than 18 Years of age as on 14.10.2021.
Upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 Years, for OBC 28 and for SC/ST 30years.
Selection Process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the ITI in the order of merit subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
You May Read Also
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 595 ProfessorPosts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 385 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Horticulture Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in
How to Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:
- Eligible candidates have to register in the online web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.org and get the Registration number.
- Submit the online application through ECIL website www.ecil.co.in select ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’.
- The on-line application process will be operational from 02.09.2021(1000 hrs.) to 16.09.2021(1600 hrs.)
- After applying on-line, the candidate is required to take the print out of registered on-line application form with system generated application serial number.
- Please note down your application serial number, for all future references.