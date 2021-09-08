Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts @ecil.co.in, Download PDF

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the engagement o 243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts available at ECIL Hyderabad. Check all details here.

Created On: Sep 8, 2021 09:47 IST
ECIL ITI Trade Apprentice Recruitment Notification
ECIL Recruitment 2021: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the engagement of ITI Trade Apprenticeship. There are total  243 ITI Trade Apprentice Posts available at ECIL Hyderabad under the Apprenticeship Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 16 September 2021 through the official website of ECIL ecil.co.in. 

 

Important Date for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Commencement of on-line Registration of application : 02.09.2021 
 Last date for on-line registration of application :16.09.2021 
Documents Verification:  20.09.2021 to 25.09.2021
Completion of all Joining formalities:  09.10.2021
Apprenticeship training will start from : 15.10.2021

Vacancy Details for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Electrician- 30
Electronic Mechanic -70
Fitter - 65
R&AC - 07
MMV- 01
Turner - 10
Machinist -05
Machinist (G) - 03
MM Tool Maint -02
Carpenter - 05
COPA- 16
Diesel Mech - 05
Plumber - 02
SMW - 02
Welder - 15
Painter - 05


Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
ITI Pass Certificate i.e NCVT certificate in the respective Trade

Age Limit for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Candidate should not be less than 18 Years of age as on 14.10.2021.
Upper age limit for General Candidates is 25 Years, for OBC 28 and for SC/ST 30years.

Selection Process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the ITI in the order of merit subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: PDF

How to Apply for ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification:

  1. Eligible candidates have to register in the online web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.org and get the Registration number.
  2. Submit the online application through ECIL website www.ecil.co.in select ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’. 
  3. The on-line application process will be operational from 02.09.2021(1000 hrs.) to 16.09.2021(1600 hrs.)
  4. After applying on-line, the candidate is required to take the print out of registered on-line application form with system generated application serial number.
  5. Please note down your application serial number, for all future references. 

