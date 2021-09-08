OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Horticulture Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the 37 posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer post on its official website. Check all details here.

OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the 37 posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer in Class II of Group B Service under Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 10 September to 30 September 2021.

Candidates selected finally for Assistant Horticulture Officer post will get pre-revised scale of pay of Rs. 9,300-34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/-(PB-2) or Level 10 of the Pay Matrix Revised as per ORSP rules 2017.

Candidates applying for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Test and Interview.

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No-12 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 10 September 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 30 September 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 08 October 2021



Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Horticulture Officer-37

Educational Qualification for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Science Degree in Horticulture/Agriculture from any of the recognized Universities or Institutions.

Check the notification link for details of the Eligibility Conditions for the posts.

OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates can go through the details of the Advertisement available on the official website of OPCS before filling online application form. Follow the process given below to apply online. Apply online through the concerned website of the OPSC i.e. http://opsc.gov.in. The online application form available on the official website is automated and system driven and it will guide the candidates seamlessly in filling the application. Candidates will have to upload the scanned image of latest passport size photograph along with scanned image with their signature and scanned image of Left-hand Thumb impression in the online application. On successful submission of the online Registration, a unique Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be assigned to the applicant.

