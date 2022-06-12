ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for LDC Post@careers.ecil.co.in, No Interview, Check Details

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the LDC post on its official website. Check ECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited- a Public Sector Enterprise (A Unit of Department of Atomic Energy) has invited online for Lower Division Clerk (WG-III). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 June 2022.

Selection methodology will comprise of two stage selection process i.e written test and skill test. No interview will be conducted for these post.

Candidates having educational qualification including Graduate with minimum 50% marks with typewriting speed of 40 wpm can apply for ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification.



Important Dates for ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 June 2022

Vacancy Details for ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Lower Division Clerk (WG-III)-11

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should be a Graduate with minimum 50% marks with typewriting speed of 40 wpm and should have a certificate in PC operation.



Mode of Selection:

The selection methodology will comprise two stage selection process i.e Written test and

skill test. No interview shall be conducted.

The weightage for Written Test & skill test is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for

selection of candidates. In written test, the Question Paper will be in English & Hindi only. The Written Test shall be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Every wrong question will attract 0.25 negative marks.

ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ECIL LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through

the official website http://careers.ecil.co.in, alternatively, follow www.ecil.co.in on or before 25.06.2022 (14.00 hrs.).