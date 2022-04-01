ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022 (OUT) @easterncoal.gov.in, Exam on 17 April, Download Link Here

ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022 has been released by Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) on easterncoal.gov.in. Check ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022 Download Link, Exam Date & Other Details Here.

ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022: Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Mining Sirdar Posts. Candidates who appeared in the ECL Mining Sirdar Exam 2022 can download their admit card from the official website of ECL.i.e. easterncoal.gov.in.

According to the notice, ECL Mining Sirdar Exam 2022 is scheduled to be on 17 April 2022 at the various exams. Candidates can download ECL Mining Sirdar Exam 2022 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of ECL.i.e. easterncoal.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment section.

Click on ‘ ECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

Click on the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click submit button.

Then, ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022 will be opened.

Download ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. Download ECL Mining Sirdar Admit Card 2022

ECL Mining Sirdar Exam Date

The will be candidates required to undergo an Online Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising a total

50 Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carrying 01 mark each on Concerned Subject. The provisional merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in a written test (Computer Based Test) subject to the Scrutiny of eligibility documents at the time of Initial Medical Examination (IME). Finally, selected candidates will have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by the company’s own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit will be disqualified for employment.

This drive is being done to recruit 313 vacancies of Mining Sirdar. Candidates can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the above link.