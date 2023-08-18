EMRS School List 2023: State Wise School List in India

EMRS School List in India: State Wise has list been updated on the official website of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS). Currently, there are a total of 690 EMRS schools in India

EMRS School List in India 2023: The Eklavaya Model Residential Schools have released the EMRS School List in India. All the interested candidates aspiring for the EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 can check the state-wise EMRS School List in India to know the total number of schools and its location all over India. Presently, there are a total of 690 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools in India across the country.

Recently, the NESTS has invited online applications for EMRS recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts. Thus, all eligible candidates should check the EMRS school list and apply accordingly for the posts. In this article, we have shared the state-wise EMRS School List in India for the ease of the aspirants.

EMRS School List 2023

The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited applications from eligible aspirants to fill up 10391 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching post. Here are the key highlights for EMRS School List in India shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Recruitment Authority National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) Post Name Teaching and Non-Teaching Post School Name Eklavaya Model Residential Schools EMRS Vacancy 10391 Application Mode Online Exam Mode Offline Exam Level National Total number of EMRS School List in India 690 Job Location Across the Country

EMRS School List in India

There are a total of 690 EMRS Schools in India of which 401 are Functional and 289 are non Functional. Recently, the EMRS has invited online applications for teaching and non-teaching post across the country. Those who are applying for EMRS recruitment 2023 must be well-acquainted with the EMRS school list in India 2023 to avoid any confusion in the future. Here is the quick overview of the state-wise EMRS School List in India shared below.

EMRS Schools List in India State Total Number of Schools Odisha 104 Jharkhand 88 Chhattisgarh 74 Madhya Pradesh 70 Gujarat 42 Maharashtra 37 Rajasthan 31 Andhra Pradesh 28 Meghalaya 27 Telangana 23 Nagaland 22 Manipur 21 Tripura 21 Mizoram 17 Assam 14 Karnataka 12 Arunachal Pradesh 10 Tamil Nadu 8 West Bengal 8 Jammu & Kashmir 6 Himachal Pradesh 4 Kerala 4 Sikkim 4 Uttar Pradesh 4 Uttarakhand 4 Bihar 3 Ladakh 3 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 Total 690

EMRS School List PDF

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) began in the year 1997-98 to provide quality education to ST children in remote areas so that they get opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors. Here is the state-wise EMRS School List in India detailed below.

EMRS State Wise School List Download PDF

What is EMRS School?

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is a free residential school in India which is established by the Government of India and managed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It aims to bridge the educational gap between tribal and non-tribal students. It was founded with the aim to provide opportunities for quality education

Below we have listed some of the key features of EMRS