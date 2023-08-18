EMRS School List 2023: State Wise School List in India

EMRS School List in India: State Wise has list been updated on the official website of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS). Currently, there are a total of 690 EMRS schools in India

EMRS School List in India 2023: The Eklavaya Model Residential Schools have released the EMRS School List in India. All the interested candidates aspiring for the EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 can check the state-wise EMRS School List in India to know the total number of schools and its location all over India. Presently, there are a total of 690 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools in India across the country. 

Recently, the NESTS has invited online applications for EMRS recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts. Thus, all eligible candidates should check the EMRS school list and apply accordingly for the posts. In this article, we have shared the state-wise EMRS School List in India for the ease of the aspirants.

EMRS School List 2023

The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited applications from eligible aspirants to fill up 10391 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching post. Here are the key highlights for EMRS School List in India shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Career Counseling

Recruitment Authority

National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS)

Post Name

Teaching and Non-Teaching Post

School Name

Eklavaya Model Residential Schools

EMRS Vacancy

10391

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Offline

Exam Level

National

Total number of EMRS School List in India

690

Job Location

Across the Country

EMRS School List in India

There are a total of 690 EMRS Schools in India of which 401 are Functional and 289 are non Functional. Recently, the EMRS has invited online applications for teaching and non-teaching post across the country. Those who are applying for EMRS recruitment 2023 must be well-acquainted with the EMRS school list in India 2023 to avoid any confusion in the future. Here is the quick overview of the state-wise EMRS School List in India shared below.

EMRS Schools List in India

State

Total Number of Schools

Odisha

104

Jharkhand

88

Chhattisgarh

74

Madhya Pradesh

70

Gujarat

42

Maharashtra

37

Rajasthan

31

Andhra Pradesh

28

Meghalaya

27

Telangana

23

Nagaland

22

Manipur

21

Tripura

21

Mizoram

17

Assam

14

Karnataka

12

Arunachal Pradesh

10

Tamil Nadu

8

West Bengal

8

Jammu & Kashmir

6

Himachal Pradesh

4

Kerala

4

Sikkim

4

Uttar Pradesh

4

Uttarakhand

4

Bihar

3

Ladakh

3

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and

Daman & Diu

1

Total

690

EMRS School List PDF

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) began in the year 1997-98 to provide quality education to ST children in remote areas so that they get opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors. Here is the state-wise EMRS School List in India detailed below.

EMRS State Wise School List

Download PDF

What is EMRS School?

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is a free residential school in India which is established by the Government of India and managed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It aims to bridge the educational gap between tribal and non-tribal students. It was founded with the aim to provide opportunities for quality education

Below we have listed some of the key features of EMRS

  • EMRS exclusively targets students from Scheduled Tribes, which are often under-represented in India's education system due to a combination of socioeconomic factors and geographic isolation.
  • The schools provide free education to students which includes not only tuition fees but also accommodation, meals, textbooks, uniforms, and other necessities.
  • EMRS provide boarding facilities, enabling students from remote and inaccessible areas where quality schools may not be available locally to pursue their education without the need for daily commuting.
  • EMRS also focus on sports and extracurricular activities to ensure the overall development of students.
  • The Government of India has invested heavily in building good infrastructure for these schools, and they typically have science labs, computer labs, libraries, and sports facilities. The schools also aim to attract quality teachers.
  • EMRS also aim to preserve and promote traditional tribal cultural practices. This often includes teaching local languages and arts.

FAQ

How to download EMRS School List in India 2023?

Aspirants can download EMRS School List in India in a PDF file from the official website of EMRS or the direct link shared above.

What is the total number of EMRS School List in India 2023?

Presently, there are a total of 690 EMRS Schools List in India across the country.

What is the full form of EMRS?

The EMRS full form is Eklavaya Model Residential Schools.

