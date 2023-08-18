EMRS School List 2023: State Wise School List in India

EMRS School List in India 2023: The Eklavaya Model Residential Schools have released the EMRS School List in India. All the interested candidates aspiring for the EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 can check the state-wise EMRS School List in India to know the total number of schools and its location all over India. Presently, there are a total of 690 Eklavaya Model Residential Schools in India across the country.
Recently, the NESTS has invited online applications for EMRS recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts. Thus, all eligible candidates should check the EMRS school list and apply accordingly for the posts. In this article, we have shared the state-wise EMRS School List in India for the ease of the aspirants.
EMRS School List 2023
The National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS) has invited applications from eligible aspirants to fill up 10391 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching post. Here are the key highlights for EMRS School List in India shared below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Recruitment Authority
|
National Education Society of Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Post Name
|
Teaching and Non-Teaching Post
|
School Name
|
Eklavaya Model Residential Schools
|
EMRS Vacancy
|
10391
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Total number of EMRS School List in India
|
690
|
Job Location
|
Across the Country
EMRS School List in India
There are a total of 690 EMRS Schools in India of which 401 are Functional and 289 are non Functional. Recently, the EMRS has invited online applications for teaching and non-teaching post across the country. Those who are applying for EMRS recruitment 2023 must be well-acquainted with the EMRS school list in India 2023 to avoid any confusion in the future. Here is the quick overview of the state-wise EMRS School List in India shared below.
|
EMRS Schools List in India
|
State
|
Total Number of Schools
|
Odisha
|
104
|
Jharkhand
|
88
|
Chhattisgarh
|
74
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70
|
Gujarat
|
42
|
Maharashtra
|
37
|
Rajasthan
|
31
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
28
|
Meghalaya
|
27
|
Telangana
|
23
|
Nagaland
|
22
|
Manipur
|
21
|
Tripura
|
21
|
Mizoram
|
17
|
Assam
|
14
|
Karnataka
|
12
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10
|
Tamil Nadu
|
8
|
West Bengal
|
8
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
6
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Kerala
|
4
|
Sikkim
|
4
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4
|
Uttarakhand
|
4
|
Bihar
|
3
|
Ladakh
|
3
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and
Daman & Diu
|
1
|
Total
|
690
EMRS School List PDF
The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) began in the year 1997-98 to provide quality education to ST children in remote areas so that they get opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors. Here is the state-wise EMRS School List in India detailed below.
|
EMRS State Wise School List
What is EMRS School?
Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) is a free residential school in India which is established by the Government of India and managed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It aims to bridge the educational gap between tribal and non-tribal students. It was founded with the aim to provide opportunities for quality education
Below we have listed some of the key features of EMRS
- EMRS exclusively targets students from Scheduled Tribes, which are often under-represented in India's education system due to a combination of socioeconomic factors and geographic isolation.
- The schools provide free education to students which includes not only tuition fees but also accommodation, meals, textbooks, uniforms, and other necessities.
- EMRS provide boarding facilities, enabling students from remote and inaccessible areas where quality schools may not be available locally to pursue their education without the need for daily commuting.
- EMRS also focus on sports and extracurricular activities to ensure the overall development of students.
- The Government of India has invested heavily in building good infrastructure for these schools, and they typically have science labs, computer labs, libraries, and sports facilities. The schools also aim to attract quality teachers.
- EMRS also aim to preserve and promote traditional tribal cultural practices. This often includes teaching local languages and arts.