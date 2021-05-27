ESIC Baddi Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident/Specialists Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi has invited applications for the Posts of Senior Resident and Specialists under COVID-19 urgent recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Candidates willing to apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 02 June 2021

Vacancy Details for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification 2021:

Contractual Specialists:

Medicine Specialists-02

Anesthesia Specialists-02

Senior Resident-

Medicine Senior Resident-02

Anesthesia Senior Residenet-02

Eligibility Criteria for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

Contractual Specialists: PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university with 3 years experience after acquiring the PG Degree or 5 year post diploma experience.

Senior Resident: PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university.

Non PG: 2 years of experience in concerned department.

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Baddi Job Notification 2021:

The eligible and willing candidates may submit their application form to the office of the Medical Superintendent ESIC Hospital Baddi and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02 June 2021. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.