ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022 for 28 Specialist Grade– II Post @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

ESIC Delhi has invited online application for the Specialist Grade– II Post on its official website. Check ESIC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022 : Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited application for the 28 post of Specialist Grade– II (Junior Scale) on direct recruitment basis in the various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 26 July 2022.



Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Qualification in the requisite Specialty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022.



Important Dates for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 July 2022

(Last date for receipt of application from candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep): 02 August 2022

Vacancy Details for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Specialist Grade– II (Junior Scale)-28

Specialty

Anesthesia-06

Biochemistry-02

Dermatology-01

General Medicine-03

General Surgery-06

Pathology-01

Paediatrics-01

Psychiatry-01

Radiology-07

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule of Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Post Graduate Qualification in the requisite Specialty as mentioned in the Notification. Work experience in a responsible position connected with the Specialty for a period of:

a) 3 years in case of Post Graduate Degree Holder.

b) 5 years in case of Post Graduate Diploma Holder. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.



ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 26 July 2022. Check notification for details in this regards.