Study at Home
Search

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Walk In Interview for 21 Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts

ESIC Faridabad Faculty Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at esic.nic.in. Check details here.

Apr 9, 2020 18:55 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital (ESIC), Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor & Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 April 2020

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Professor - 7 Posts
  • Associate Professor - 7 Posts
  • Assistant Professor - 7 Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Candidates: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian medical council act, 1956; Post Graduate Qualification e.g. MD or MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject.
  • Non-Medical Candidates: A postgraduate qualification.i.e. medical degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline and a doctorate degree from a recognized university in the respective subject or allied discipline.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Salary

  • Professor - Rs. 177000/- Per Month
  • Associate Professor - Rs. 116000/- Per Month
  • Assistant Professor - Rs. 101000/- Per Month

Download ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020Application Process
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020 in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

Deen Dayal Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Sr Resident Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

CBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 11 Sub Inspector Posts @cbi.gov.in

Related Stories