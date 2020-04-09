ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Walk In Interview for 21 Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital (ESIC), Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor & Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 April 2020

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professor - 7 Posts

Associate Professor - 7 Posts

Assistant Professor - 7 Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Candidates: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian medical council act, 1956; Post Graduate Qualification e.g. MD or MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject.

Non-Medical Candidates: A postgraduate qualification.i.e. medical degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline and a doctorate degree from a recognized university in the respective subject or allied discipline.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Salary

Professor - Rs. 177000/- Per Month

Associate Professor - Rs. 116000/- Per Month

Assistant Professor - Rs. 101000/- Per Month

Download ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020Application Process

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020 in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

Deen Dayal Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Sr Resident Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03 Forest Guard Posts

CBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 11 Sub Inspector Posts @cbi.gov.in