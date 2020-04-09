ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Walk In Interview for 21 Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020: Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital (ESIC), Faridabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor & Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020.
Important Dates
Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 April 2020
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 7 Posts
- Associate Professor - 7 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 7 Posts
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Candidates: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or schedule or Part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian medical council act, 1956; Post Graduate Qualification e.g. MD or MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject.
- Non-Medical Candidates: A postgraduate qualification.i.e. medical degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline and a doctorate degree from a recognized university in the respective subject or allied discipline.
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Professor - Rs. 177000/- Per Month
- Associate Professor - Rs. 116000/- Per Month
- Assistant Professor - Rs. 101000/- Per Month
Download ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2020Application Process
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020 in ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad along with the documents.
