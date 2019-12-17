ESIC Jharkhand Insurance Medical Officer Interview Schedule 2019 Released @esic.nic.in

ESIC Jharkhand Insurance Medical Officer Interview Schedule 2019: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Interview Schedule for Jharkhand Region on its official website. Now all those candidates who have to appear in the Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Interview can check interview schedule available on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in.

Interview for the Insurance Medical Officer Grade II Jharkhand region is scheduled to be held on 3rd and 4th January, 2020. Selected candidates will have to be appear in accordance with the schedule on the mentioned time at the venue-Regional Office, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Namkum, Ranchi -834010(Jharkhand).

All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Insurance Medical Officer Grade II posts were called for the Interview for Insurance Medical Officer Grade II posts. Candidates should note that the interview call letters are being dispatched to the candidates through speed post and email by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The candidates shortlisted for interview will have to bring all documents in support of their eligibility for the above post at the time of interview. Candidates can check the short notification for details of the essentials documents which are needed at the time of Interview by them.



ESIC Jharkhand Insurance Medical Officer Interview Schedule 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Schedule of Interview for Recruitment to the post of IMO Gr. II - 2018 for Jharkhand Region displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new Window which will display the PDF of the desired Interview Schedule.

Candidates should take a print out of the Interview Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

