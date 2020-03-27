ESIC Kolkata Document Verification Date 2020 for Junior Research Posts Updates @esic.nic.in

ESIC Kolkata Document Verification 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kolkata has released the notification regarding the partial modification for the DV of Junior Resident on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for DV under ESIC Junior Resident posts can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Joka, West Bengal has released the notification which says, " In regard to Document Verification of Junior Residents (Category-OBC) in the Department of Orthopedics at ESI PGIMSR and Medical College, Joka, the interested candidates are requested to submit their application form through email to appear physically for Document Verification on 30 March 2020 considering the nationwide lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19."

Candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification for the above post can check the details notification on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had notified for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Resident on its official website.

You can check the notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

ESIC Kolkata Document Verification 2020 for Junior Research Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Notice against Advertisement No. 08 of 2020 dated 13.03.2020, published against Console No. 4251/2020 regarding recruitment of Junior Resident for ESI PGIMSR & Medical College, Joka displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the posts of Junior Resident Posts.