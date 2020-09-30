ESIC Mumbai Result 2020 Out for Senior Resident/GDMO/ Specialist and other @esic.nic.in, Check DV Details

ESIC Mumbai Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Mumbai has declared the result for the posts of Senior Resident/GDMO/ Specialist and other on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Interview for these posts can check their result available on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the result for the posts of Senior Resident/GDMO/ Specialist has been uploaded on its official website. Selection for these posts has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Interview conducted on 24.09.2020 and 25.09.2020.

Candidates appeared in the Interview for these posts under various departments including Anesthesia/Medicine and ICU/Casualty and other can check the Select List uploaded on the official website.

Candidates qualified in the Interview round should note that their candidature is provisional and subject to verification of their Originals Certificates in support of Essential Qualifications, Age, Reservation, Experience as claimed, NOC etc up to the satisfaction of Organization.

Candidates can check the short notification with Select List available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Mumbai Result 2020 for Senior Resident/GDMO/ Specialist





Download Process for ESIC Mumbai Result 2020 for Senior Resident/GDMO/ Specialist