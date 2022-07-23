ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains (23rd July 2022 Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022 for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent.

ESIC SSO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date

8th July to 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Qs.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

Reasoning/ Intelligence

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

40

40

20 minutes

Hindi & English

English Language

30

40

30 minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

40

60

35 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

150

200

2 hours

 

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Qs.

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning/ Intelligence

40

29-32

Easy- Moderate

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

40

22-25

Easy- Moderate

English Language

30

27-33

Easy- Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

40

24-26

Easy- Moderate

Total

150

102-116

Easy- Moderate

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review

Reasoning/ Intelligence

Topics

Number of Questions

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

20

Data Sufficiency

5

Coding-Decoding

5

Input-Output

5

Blood Relations

3

Syllogism

2

English Language

Topics

Number of Questions

Reading Comprehension

20

Cloze Test

5

Error Detection

5

Connecting Sentences

5

Sentence Rearrangement

3

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

Number of Questions

Data Interpretation

20

Arithmetic

5

Missing Numbers Series

5

Quadratic Equations

5

Approximation

3

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

Topics

Number of Questions

GK and Current Affairs

12-15

Economic Awareness

10-12

Financial Awareness

5-7

Insurance Awareness

6-8

