ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains (23rd July 2022 Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC SSO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.
ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022
Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.
ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date
|
11th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
12th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
12th April 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date
|
17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date
|
8th July to 23rd July 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
23rd July 2022
ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern
Phase 2: Mains Exam
|
Name of the Test (Objective Tests)
|
No. of Qs.
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
Reasoning/ Intelligence
|
40
|
60
|
35 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
English Language
|
30
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
60
|
35 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
Total
|
150
|
200
|
2 hours
|
ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
|
Name of the Test (Objective Tests)
|
No. of Qs.
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning/ Intelligence
|
40
|
29-32
|
Easy- Moderate
|
General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness
|
40
|
22-25
|
Easy- Moderate
|
English Language
|
30
|
27-33
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
24-26
|
Easy- Moderate
|
Total
|
150
|
102-116
|
Easy- Moderate
ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review
Reasoning/ Intelligence
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
|
20
|
Data Sufficiency
|
5
|
Coding-Decoding
|
5
|
Input-Output
|
5
|
Blood Relations
|
3
|
Syllogism
|
2
English Language
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
20
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Connecting Sentences
|
5
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
3
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
20
|
Arithmetic
|
5
|
Missing Numbers Series
|
5
|
Quadratic Equations
|
5
|
Approximation
|
3
General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
GK and Current Affairs
|
12-15
|
Economic Awareness
|
10-12
|
Financial Awareness
|
5-7
|
Insurance Awareness
|
6-8
