ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains (23rd July 2022 Shift 1): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Section-wise Exam Review

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains on 23rd July 2022 for the posts of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent.

ESIC SSO Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam on 23rd July 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. The link to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022 for Phase-2 Mains Exam will be active from 8th July to 23rd July 2022.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. The Phase-1 Prelims Exam was held on 11th June 2022 in which candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, we have shared ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Exam Analysis: Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, and Section-wise Exam Review.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 8th July to 23rd July 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 2: Mains Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Max. Marks Duration Medium Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Hindi & English English Language 30 40 30 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 40 60 35 minutes Hindi & English Total 150 200 2 hours

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Qs. Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning/ Intelligence 40 29-32 Easy- Moderate General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness 40 22-25 Easy- Moderate English Language 30 27-33 Easy- Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 40 24-26 Easy- Moderate Total 150 102-116 Easy- Moderate

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: Section-wise Exam Review

Reasoning/ Intelligence

Topics Number of Questions Puzzles & Seating Arrangement 20 Data Sufficiency 5 Coding-Decoding 5 Input-Output 5 Blood Relations 3 Syllogism 2

English Language

Topics Number of Questions Reading Comprehension 20 Cloze Test 5 Error Detection 5 Connecting Sentences 5 Sentence Rearrangement 3

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics Number of Questions Data Interpretation 20 Arithmetic 5 Missing Numbers Series 5 Quadratic Equations 5 Approximation 3

General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness

Topics Number of Questions GK and Current Affairs 12-15 Economic Awareness 10-12 Financial Awareness 5-7 Insurance Awareness 6-8

