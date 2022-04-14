ESIC UDC Result 2022 Declared for Phase 1 @esic.nic.in, 20000+ Qualify for Mains; Download Link Here

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its website. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website.i.e. esic.nic.in. The prelims exam was conducted on 19 March 2022. Candidates who appeared in the ESIC UDC Exam can download the result from the official website of ESIC.
According to the result, For the post of UDC, total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Prelims Exam. The main exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website in due course of time.
On the other hand, the board has uploaded the cut off marks for ESIC UDC Result 2022 along with the passing Marks. Candidates can check Minimum Qualifying Marks and Region-wise Category-wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for the Phase-II Main Exam by scrolling down.
ESIC UDC Result 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks
|Category
|Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks
|SC / ST (35%)
|70
|OBC / EWS (40%)
|80
|UR (45%)
|90
|PWD (30%)
|60
|Ex-Servicemen (35%)
|70
Note: The Minimum Qualifying Marks are 45% for UR, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen
and 30% for PWD.
Region wise Category wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam
|Region
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|UR
|PwBD- A
|PwBD-B
|PwBD-C
|PwBD-D&E
|Ex-Serviceman
|Andhra Pradesh
|-
|-
|155.75
|150.5
|162.25
|-
|60.5
|-
|-
|136.75
|Bihar
|138
|-
|-
|155.75
|157
|-
|-
|121.5
|78
|140.75
|Chhattisgarh
|146.75
|-
|148
|157.25
|-
|71.25
|-
|-
|-
|116
|Delhi
|146
|141.25
|157
|159
|165
|126.5
|96
|138.75
|63.5
|135
|Goa
|-
|127.25
|153
|143.75
|157
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gujarat
|149.75
|132
|149.5
|148.75
|155.75
|105
|69
|129.5
|66.25
|115.75
|Haryana
|128
|-
|140.25
|140.25
|153
|75
|64.5
|109.25
|94
|120.75
|Himachal Pradesh
|145.25
|136.25
|152.25
|150.5
|158.25
|71.5
|60
|-
|-
|117.5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|127
|-
|140
|-
|152.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jharkhand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|154.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Karnataka
|144.5
|140.75
|155
|152.5
|161
|131
|62.25
|132.5
|76.5
|117.5
|Kerala
|148.5
|100.25
|155.25
|129.5
|158.75
|-
|-
|-
|64.5
|126.25
|Madhya Pradesh
|154
|133
|156
|157.25
|161.5
|117.5
|65
|-
|100.5
|117
|Maharashtra
|151
|138.75
|153.5
|151.5
|159
|140
|110.5
|141.75
|73.25
|112.5
|North East Region
|-
|155.5
|Orissa
|144.75
|134.75
|158.5
|154.5
|162.25
|-
|-
|128.5
|-
|142.5
|Pudducherry
|136.75
|-
|155
|123.5
|159.25
|63.5
|-
|-
|-
|70.25
|Punjab
|140.25
|-
|145
|151.5
|159.5
|-
|69.75
|-
|84
|112.75
|Rajasthan
|144.5
|138.75
|154.75
|151
|160.5
|-
|62
|136
|-
|120.25
|Tamil Nadu
|142.5
|130
|156.5
|143.5
|156.5
|129.5
|60
|142
|60.5
|101
|Telangana
|155
|-
|155.75
|150.75
|157.5
|-
|65
|-
|110
|Uttar Pradesh
|147.25
|-
|157.5
|159.5
|164.75
|138.5
|89
|-
|60.5
|148
|Uttrakhand
|148.5
|-
|157.5
|-
|163.25
|-
|-
|-
|136.75
|West Bengal & Sikkim
|150.25
|138.5
|157.75
|153.5
|163.5
|111
|11.05
|12.5
|76
|123.75
How to Download ESIC UDC Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'ESIC UDC Result 2022' in the Recruitment Section.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Check your roll number.
- Download ESIC UDC Result 2022 and save it for future reference.
Direct Link to Download Roll Number Wise ESIC UDC Result 2022