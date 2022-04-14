ESIC UDC Result 2022 Declared for Phase 1 @esic.nic.in, 20000+ Qualify for Mains; Download Link Here

ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2022 has been released by Employees State Insurance Corporation on its official website @esic.nic.in. Check how to download ESIC UDC Prelims Result Link, steps, Cut Off Marks, Merit List, and other details below here.

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its website. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website.i.e. esic.nic.in. The prelims exam was conducted on 19 March 2022. Candidates who appeared in the ESIC UDC Exam can download the result from the official website of ESIC.

According to the result, For the post of UDC, total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Prelims Exam. The main exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website in due course of time.

On the other hand, the board has uploaded the cut off marks for ESIC UDC Result 2022 along with the passing Marks. Candidates can check Minimum Qualifying Marks and Region-wise Category-wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for the Phase-II Main Exam by scrolling down.

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks SC / ST (35%) 70 OBC / EWS (40%) 80 UR (45%) 90 PWD (30%) 60 Ex-Servicemen (35%) 70

Note: The Minimum Qualifying Marks are 45% for UR, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

and 30% for PWD.

Region wise Category wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam

Region SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD- A PwBD-B PwBD-C PwBD-D&E Ex-Serviceman Andhra Pradesh - - 155.75 150.5 162.25 - 60.5 - - 136.75 Bihar 138 - - 155.75 157 - - 121.5 78 140.75 Chhattisgarh 146.75 - 148 157.25 - 71.25 - - - 116 Delhi 146 141.25 157 159 165 126.5 96 138.75 63.5 135 Goa - 127.25 153 143.75 157 - - - - - Gujarat 149.75 132 149.5 148.75 155.75 105 69 129.5 66.25 115.75 Haryana 128 - 140.25 140.25 153 75 64.5 109.25 94 120.75 Himachal Pradesh 145.25 136.25 152.25 150.5 158.25 71.5 60 - - 117.5 Jammu & Kashmir 127 - 140 - 152.5 - - - - - Jharkhand - - - - 154.5 - - - - - Karnataka 144.5 140.75 155 152.5 161 131 62.25 132.5 76.5 117.5 Kerala 148.5 100.25 155.25 129.5 158.75 - - - 64.5 126.25 Madhya Pradesh 154 133 156 157.25 161.5 117.5 65 - 100.5 117 Maharashtra 151 138.75 153.5 151.5 159 140 110.5 141.75 73.25 112.5 North East Region - 155.5 Orissa 144.75 134.75 158.5 154.5 162.25 - - 128.5 - 142.5 Pudducherry 136.75 - 155 123.5 159.25 63.5 - - - 70.25 Punjab 140.25 - 145 151.5 159.5 - 69.75 - 84 112.75 Rajasthan 144.5 138.75 154.75 151 160.5 - 62 136 - 120.25 Tamil Nadu 142.5 130 156.5 143.5 156.5 129.5 60 142 60.5 101 Telangana 155 - 155.75 150.75 157.5 - 65 - 110 Uttar Pradesh 147.25 - 157.5 159.5 164.75 138.5 89 - 60.5 148 Uttrakhand 148.5 - 157.5 - 163.25 - - - 136.75 West Bengal & Sikkim 150.25 138.5 157.75 153.5 163.5 111 11.05 12.5 76 123.75

How to Download ESIC UDC Result 2022?

Visit the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'ESIC UDC Result 2022' in the Recruitment Section. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number. Download ESIC UDC Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

