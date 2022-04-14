Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC UDC Result 2022 Declared for Phase 1 @esic.nic.in, 20000+ Qualify for Mains; Download Link Here

ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2022 has been released by Employees State Insurance Corporation on its official website @esic.nic.in. Check how to download ESIC UDC Prelims Result Link, steps, Cut Off Marks, Merit List, and other details below here.

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 13:46 IST
ESIC UDC Result 2022

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the result of the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) on its website. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to the official website.i.e. esic.nic.in. The prelims exam was conducted on 19 March 2022. Candidates who appeared in the ESIC UDC Exam can download the result from the official website of ESIC.

According to the result, For the post of UDC, total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Prelims Exam. The main exam is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022. Candidates will be able to download ESIC UDC Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 from the official website in due course of time. 

On the other hand, the board has uploaded the cut off marks for ESIC UDC Result 2022 along with the passing Marks. Candidates can check Minimum Qualifying Marks and Region-wise Category-wise Cut-off marks (out of 200)  for shortlisting for the Phase-II Main Exam by scrolling down.

ESIC UDC Result 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category  Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks
SC / ST (35%) 70
OBC / EWS (40%) 80
UR (45%)  90
PWD (30%)  60
Ex-Servicemen (35%) 70

Note: The Minimum Qualifying Marks are 45% for UR, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen
and 30% for PWD.

Region wise Category wise Cut-off marks (out of 200) for shortlisting for Phase-II Main Exam

Region SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD- A PwBD-B PwBD-C PwBD-D&E Ex-Serviceman
Andhra Pradesh - - 155.75 150.5 162.25 - 60.5 - - 136.75
Bihar 138 - - 155.75 157 - - 121.5 78 140.75
Chhattisgarh 146.75 - 148 157.25 - 71.25 - - - 116
Delhi 146 141.25  157 159 165 126.5 96 138.75 63.5 135
Goa - 127.25 153 143.75 157 - - - - -
Gujarat 149.75 132 149.5 148.75 155.75 105 69 129.5 66.25 115.75
Haryana 128 - 140.25 140.25 153 75 64.5 109.25 94 120.75
Himachal Pradesh 145.25 136.25 152.25  150.5 158.25 71.5 60  - - 117.5 
Jammu & Kashmir 127 - 140 - 152.5 - - - - -
Jharkhand - - - - 154.5 - - - - -
Karnataka 144.5 140.75 155 152.5 161 131 62.25 132.5 76.5 117.5
Kerala 148.5 100.25 155.25 129.5 158.75 - - - 64.5 126.25
Madhya Pradesh 154 133 156 157.25 161.5 117.5 65 - 100.5 117
Maharashtra 151 138.75 153.5 151.5 159 140 110.5 141.75 73.25 112.5
North East Region -   155.5               
Orissa 144.75 134.75 158.5 154.5 162.25 - - 128.5 - 142.5
Pudducherry 136.75 - 155 123.5 159.25 63.5 - - - 70.25
Punjab 140.25 - 145 151.5 159.5 - 69.75 - 84 112.75
Rajasthan 144.5 138.75 154.75 151 160.5 - 62 136 - 120.25
Tamil Nadu 142.5 130 156.5 143.5 156.5 129.5 60 142 60.5 101
Telangana 155 - 155.75 150.75 157.5 - 65 -   110
Uttar Pradesh 147.25 - 157.5 159.5 164.75 138.5 89 - 60.5 148
Uttrakhand 148.5 - 157.5 - 163.25 - - -   136.75
West Bengal & Sikkim 150.25 138.5 157.75 153.5 163.5 111 11.05 12.5 76 123.75

How to Download ESIC UDC Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'ESIC UDC Result 2022' in the Recruitment Section.
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Check your roll number.
  5. Download ESIC UDC Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Roll Number Wise ESIC UDC Result 2022 

FAQ

How to Download ESIC UDC Result 2022?

Candidates can download ESIC UDC Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

Is ESIC UDC Result 2022 Released?

Yes.

How to Check ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2022?

Candidates can check ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2022 from the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in.
