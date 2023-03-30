JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Employees State Insurance Corporation is going to fill more than 6400 vacancies for the UDC, MTS, Steno, Doctors & Teaching posts through the ESIC Recruitment 2023. Check the detailed ESIC UDC Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

Get All Details About ESIC UDC Syllabus Here.

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: The  Employees State Insurance Corporation is going to conduct ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 for filling up UDC through the ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023. The online ESIC UDC application window link along with the official notification will be released soon on the official website. Furthermore, the  ESIC UDC Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test. Candidates need to clear all three selection stages to be considered in the final merit list.

In this article, we have shared the detailed ESIC UDC Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books for the preparation.

ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 Overview

We have shared below the major highlights of the ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF for all aspirants.

Conducting Body

Employees State Insurance Corporation

Post Name

Upper Division Clerk

Vacancy

6400+

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test

Negative Marking

1/4th mark or 0.25 marks

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the ESIC UDC Written Exam 2023 should go through the ESIC UDC Syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The Phase I and Phase II subjects are common ESIC UDC syllabus 2023 pdf downloads, however, the difficulty level and the number of questions are different.

Syllabus

ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF

Reasoning

Verbal Reasoning

Analogy

Series Completion

Situation Reaction Test

Direction Sense Test

Classification

Verification of truth of the Statement

Data Sufficiency

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Puzzle Test

Venn Diagrams

Word Sequence

Missing Characters

Blood Relations

Coding-Decoding

Assertion and Reasoning

Arithmetical Reasoning

Operations of Mathematics

Directions

Test on Alphabets

Sequential Output training

Eligibility Test

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Dot Situation

Series

Analytical Reasoning

Identical figure groupings

Forming figures and analysis

Construction of Squares and Triangles

Mirror Images

Figure Matrix

Paper Folding

Paper Cutting

Spotting embedded figures

Classification

Cubes and Dice

Water Images

Completion Incomplete Pattern

Rules Detection

General Awareness

Finance Commissions

Economic Planning

Inflation

National Income

Public Finance

Taxes on Income and Expenditure

Financial and Railway Budget

Revenue of Central Government

Types of Banks

RBI and its Monetary Policy

Bills

Concept of Budget

Capital market in India

Money Market in India

Schemes and Policies implemented by Government

Indian Banking Industry History

Functions of Banks

Role of Banking.

General Intelligence

Number Ranking

Arrangements

Arithmetical Reasoning

Mathematical Operations

Figurative Classification

Classification

Blood Relations

Logical Venn Diagrams

Directions

Venn diagrams

Number Series

Non-Verbal Series

Coding-Decoding

Figural Pattern

Cubes and Dice

Analogies

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Quantitative Aptitude

Simple Equations

Mensuration

Percentages

Quadratic Equations

Indices and Surds

Time and Work Partnership

Ratio and Proportion

Areas

Time and Distance

Numbers and Ages

Pipes and Cisterns

Races and Games

Mixtures and Allegations

Boats and Streams

Permutations and Combinations

Simple Interest

Probability

Averages

Problems on L.C.M and H.C.F

Problems on Trains

Odd Man Out

Problems on Numbers

Compound Interest

Volumes 

Profit and Loss

Simplification and Approximation

English Language

Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words

Active/Passive Voice of Verbs

Comprehension Passage

Common Error

Synonyms/Homonyms

Antonyms

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Improvement of Sentences

Cloze Passage

Conversions

Sentence Rearrangement

Grammar

Fill in the Blanks

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Vocabulary

Idioms & Phrases

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the ESIC UDC Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the ESIC UDC Exam Pattern to get an insight into the paper format and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the ESIC UDC 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-1 Prelims Exam

  • The Phase I prelims exam is qualifying in nature.
  • The prelims exam will contain 100 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.
  • Each question will carry 2 marks and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.
  • There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
  • The exam duration will be 60 minutes (1 hour).

ESIC UDC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-2 Mains Exam

  • The ESIC UDC Mains exam comprises 200 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.
  • There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, English Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude.
  • Each question shall carry 1 mark and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.
  • The exam duration will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

ESIC UDC Mains Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

2 hours

General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-3 Computer Skill Test

There shall be no negative marking in Phase 3 & the marks obtained by the candidates will not be included in the final merit list.

Description

Marks

Maximum Marks

Duration

Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides

10

50 marks

30 minutes

Typing matter on MS Word with formatting

20

  

Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae

20

  

How to Prepare for ESIC UDC Exam 2023

The ESIC UDC recruitment is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Therefore, candidates should adhere to the best ESIC UDC preparation strategy to score high in the prelims and main exams. Have a look at the preparation tips and tricks shared below to ace the ESIC UDC exam in one attempt.

  • Candidates should follow the latest ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to know the chapters that are being asked in the exam.
  • Make sure the daily timetable comprises important topics and revise everything at the end of the day.
  • Next, they should refer to the best books and learning resources to strengthen the fundamentals and get clarity on the basic concepts. 
  • Attempt mock tests and previous year's ESIC UDC question papers to boost their speed of solving questions along with accuracy.
  • Make short notes of important topics, formulas, data, and figures and use them for last-minute revision.

Best Books for ESIC UDC 2023

There are various ESIC UDC books available in local stores and online platforms for effective preparation. However, one should choose books that are based on the updated ESIC UDC syllabus. Have a look at the list of books for the preparation of the ESIC UDC exam shared below.

Subject

Book Name

Author/Publishers

General Knowledge

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey

Quantitative Ability

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exam

RS Aggarwal

English Language

High School English, Grammar, and Composition

S Chand

General Intelligence and Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus of ESIC UDC?

The ESIC UDC Syllabus comprises four subjects i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, English Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Q2. Is the ESIC UDC exam difficult?

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the level of the ESIC UDC exam is usually moderate to difficult level. Thus, the candidates should adhere to the best ESIC UDC preparation strategy to score high in the prelims and main exams.

Q3. What is the salary of the ESIC UDC syllabus?

The pay scale as per ESIC UDC Salary is Rs. 25,500- Rs 81,100 along with the admissible allowances and other benefits.

Q4. Is ESIC UDC a good job?

Yes, ESIC UDC is a good job. This profile offers a lucrative salary package, attractive allowances, steady growth, and job security with less work pressure to the selected candidates.

Q5. What are the best books to prepare ESIC UDC exam?

In this article, candidates can refer to the expert-recommended books for all the subjects given in the ESIC UDC syllabus to simplify their preparation.
