ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Employees State Insurance Corporation is going to fill more than 6400 vacancies for the UDC, MTS, Steno, Doctors & Teaching posts through the ESIC Recruitment 2023. Check the detailed ESIC UDC Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation tips, and Best Books.

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: The Employees State Insurance Corporation is going to conduct ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 for filling up UDC through the ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023. The online ESIC UDC application window link along with the official notification will be released soon on the official website. Furthermore, the ESIC UDC Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test. Candidates need to clear all three selection stages to be considered in the final merit list.

In this article, we have shared the detailed ESIC UDC Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books for the preparation.

ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Employees State Insurance Corporation Post Name Upper Division Clerk Vacancy 6400+ Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test Negative Marking 1/4th mark or 0.25 marks

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023

Candidates preparing for the ESIC UDC Written Exam 2023 should go through the ESIC UDC Syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The Phase I and Phase II subjects are common ESIC UDC syllabus 2023 pdf downloads, however, the difficulty level and the number of questions are different.

Syllabus ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF Reasoning Verbal Reasoning Analogy Series Completion Situation Reaction Test Direction Sense Test Classification Verification of truth of the Statement Data Sufficiency Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle Puzzle Test Venn Diagrams Word Sequence Missing Characters Blood Relations Coding-Decoding Assertion and Reasoning Arithmetical Reasoning Operations of Mathematics Directions Test on Alphabets Sequential Output training Eligibility Test Non-Verbal Reasoning Dot Situation Series Analytical Reasoning Identical figure groupings Forming figures and analysis Construction of Squares and Triangles Mirror Images Figure Matrix Paper Folding Paper Cutting Spotting embedded figures Classification Cubes and Dice Water Images Completion Incomplete Pattern Rules Detection General Awareness Finance Commissions Economic Planning Inflation National Income Public Finance Taxes on Income and Expenditure Financial and Railway Budget Revenue of Central Government Types of Banks RBI and its Monetary Policy Bills Concept of Budget Capital market in India Money Market in India Schemes and Policies implemented by Government Indian Banking Industry History Functions of Banks Role of Banking. General Intelligence Number Ranking Arrangements Arithmetical Reasoning Mathematical Operations Figurative Classification Classification Blood Relations Logical Venn Diagrams Directions Venn diagrams Number Series Non-Verbal Series Coding-Decoding Figural Pattern Cubes and Dice Analogies Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Quantitative Aptitude Simple Equations Mensuration Percentages Quadratic Equations Indices and Surds Time and Work Partnership Ratio and Proportion Areas Time and Distance Numbers and Ages Pipes and Cisterns Races and Games Mixtures and Allegations Boats and Streams Permutations and Combinations Simple Interest Probability Averages Problems on L.C.M and H.C.F Problems on Trains Odd Man Out Problems on Numbers Compound Interest Volumes Profit and Loss Simplification and Approximation English Language Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words Active/Passive Voice of Verbs Comprehension Passage Common Error Synonyms/Homonyms Antonyms Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Improvement of Sentences Cloze Passage Conversions Sentence Rearrangement Grammar Fill in the Blanks Shuffling of Sentence parts Vocabulary Idioms & Phrases

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023

Along with the ESIC UDC Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the ESIC UDC Exam Pattern to get an insight into the paper format and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the ESIC UDC 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-1 Prelims Exam

The Phase I prelims exam is qualifying in nature.

The prelims exam will contain 100 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.

Each question will carry 2 marks and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.

There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The exam duration will be 60 minutes (1 hour).

ESIC UDC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-2 Mains Exam

The ESIC UDC Mains exam comprises 200 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.

There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, English Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Each question shall carry 1 mark and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.

The exam duration will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

ESIC UDC Mains Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-3 Computer Skill Test

There shall be no negative marking in Phase 3 & the marks obtained by the candidates will not be included in the final merit list.

Description Marks Maximum Marks Duration Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides 10 50 marks 30 minutes Typing matter on MS Word with formatting 20 Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae 20

How to Prepare for ESIC UDC Exam 2023

The ESIC UDC recruitment is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Therefore, candidates should adhere to the best ESIC UDC preparation strategy to score high in the prelims and main exams. Have a look at the preparation tips and tricks shared below to ace the ESIC UDC exam in one attempt.

Candidates should follow the latest ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to know the chapters that are being asked in the exam.

Make sure the daily timetable comprises important topics and revise everything at the end of the day.

Next, they should refer to the best books and learning resources to strengthen the fundamentals and get clarity on the basic concepts.

Attempt mock tests and previous year's ESIC UDC question papers to boost their speed of solving questions along with accuracy.

Make short notes of important topics, formulas, data, and figures and use them for last-minute revision.

Best Books for ESIC UDC 2023

There are various ESIC UDC books available in local stores and online platforms for effective preparation. However, one should choose books that are based on the updated ESIC UDC syllabus. Have a look at the list of books for the preparation of the ESIC UDC exam shared below.