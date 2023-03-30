ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023: The Employees State Insurance Corporation is going to conduct ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 for filling up UDC through the ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023. The online ESIC UDC application window link along with the official notification will be released soon on the official website. Furthermore, the ESIC UDC Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test. Candidates need to clear all three selection stages to be considered in the final merit list.
In this article, we have shared the detailed ESIC UDC Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Preparation Strategies, and Best Books for the preparation.
ESIC UDC Recruitment 2023 Overview
We have shared below the major highlights of the ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF for all aspirants.
|
Conducting Body
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation
|
Post Name
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
Vacancy
|
6400+
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Skill Test
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark or 0.25 marks
ESIC UDC Syllabus 2023
Candidates preparing for the ESIC UDC Written Exam 2023 should go through the ESIC UDC Syllabus to understand the subject-wise topics asked in the exam. The Phase I and Phase II subjects are common ESIC UDC syllabus 2023 pdf downloads, however, the difficulty level and the number of questions are different.
|
Syllabus
|
ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF
|
Reasoning
|
Verbal Reasoning
Analogy
Series Completion
Situation Reaction Test
Direction Sense Test
Classification
Verification of truth of the Statement
Data Sufficiency
Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle
Puzzle Test
Venn Diagrams
Word Sequence
Missing Characters
Blood Relations
Coding-Decoding
Assertion and Reasoning
Arithmetical Reasoning
Operations of Mathematics
Directions
Test on Alphabets
Sequential Output training
Eligibility Test
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Dot Situation
Series
Analytical Reasoning
Identical figure groupings
Forming figures and analysis
Construction of Squares and Triangles
Mirror Images
Figure Matrix
Paper Folding
Paper Cutting
Spotting embedded figures
Classification
Cubes and Dice
Water Images
Completion Incomplete Pattern
Rules Detection
|
General Awareness
|
Finance Commissions
Economic Planning
Inflation
National Income
Public Finance
Taxes on Income and Expenditure
Financial and Railway Budget
Revenue of Central Government
Types of Banks
RBI and its Monetary Policy
Bills
Concept of Budget
Capital market in India
Money Market in India
Schemes and Policies implemented by Government
Indian Banking Industry History
Functions of Banks
Role of Banking.
|
General Intelligence
|
Number Ranking
Arrangements
Arithmetical Reasoning
Mathematical Operations
Figurative Classification
Classification
Blood Relations
Logical Venn Diagrams
Directions
Venn diagrams
Number Series
Non-Verbal Series
Coding-Decoding
Figural Pattern
Cubes and Dice
Analogies
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simple Equations
Mensuration
Percentages
Quadratic Equations
Indices and Surds
Time and Work Partnership
Ratio and Proportion
Areas
Time and Distance
Numbers and Ages
Pipes and Cisterns
Races and Games
Mixtures and Allegations
Boats and Streams
Permutations and Combinations
Simple Interest
Probability
Averages
Problems on L.C.M and H.C.F
Problems on Trains
Odd Man Out
Problems on Numbers
Compound Interest
Volumes
Profit and Loss
Simplification and Approximation
|
English Language
|
Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words
Active/Passive Voice of Verbs
Comprehension Passage
Common Error
Synonyms/Homonyms
Antonyms
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
Improvement of Sentences
Cloze Passage
Conversions
Sentence Rearrangement
Grammar
Fill in the Blanks
Shuffling of Sentence parts
Vocabulary
Idioms & Phrases
ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023
Along with the ESIC UDC Syllabus, candidates should be familiar with the ESIC UDC Exam Pattern to get an insight into the paper format and marking scheme followed by the officials. Check the ESIC UDC 2023 Exam Pattern for all the stages below:
ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-1 Prelims Exam
- The Phase I prelims exam is qualifying in nature.
- The prelims exam will contain 100 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.
- Each question will carry 2 marks and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.
- There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
- The exam duration will be 60 minutes (1 hour).
|
ESIC UDC Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
1 hour
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-2 Mains Exam
- The ESIC UDC Mains exam comprises 200 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.
- There shall be four sections in the exam i.e General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, English Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude.
- Each question shall carry 1 mark and a negative marking of one-fourth mark will be applicable for each incorrect answer.
- The exam duration will be 120 minutes (2 hours).
|
ESIC UDC Mains Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
No of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
ESIC UDC Exam Pattern 2023 for Phase-3 Computer Skill Test
There shall be no negative marking in Phase 3 & the marks obtained by the candidates will not be included in the final merit list.
|
Description
|
Marks
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Preparation of 02 PowerPoints Slides
|
10
|
50 marks
|
30 minutes
|
Typing matter on MS Word with formatting
|
20
|
Preparation of Table on MS Excel with use of formulae
|
20
How to Prepare for ESIC UDC Exam 2023
The ESIC UDC recruitment is one of the most competitive recruitment exams in the country. Therefore, candidates should adhere to the best ESIC UDC preparation strategy to score high in the prelims and main exams. Have a look at the preparation tips and tricks shared below to ace the ESIC UDC exam in one attempt.
- Candidates should follow the latest ESIC UDC Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern to know the chapters that are being asked in the exam.
- Make sure the daily timetable comprises important topics and revise everything at the end of the day.
- Next, they should refer to the best books and learning resources to strengthen the fundamentals and get clarity on the basic concepts.
- Attempt mock tests and previous year's ESIC UDC question papers to boost their speed of solving questions along with accuracy.
- Make short notes of important topics, formulas, data, and figures and use them for last-minute revision.
Best Books for ESIC UDC 2023
There are various ESIC UDC books available in local stores and online platforms for effective preparation. However, one should choose books that are based on the updated ESIC UDC syllabus. Have a look at the list of books for the preparation of the ESIC UDC exam shared below.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publishers
|
General Knowledge
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Quantitative Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exam
|
RS Aggarwal
|
English Language
|
High School English, Grammar, and Composition
|
S Chand
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning
|
RS Aggarwal