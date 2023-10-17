Essay on Durga Puja 2023: Short Lines and Long Essay Paragraphs

Durga Puja Paragraph in English: This article is designed for students and teachers to get ideas on what to write in an essay on Durga Puja. Here you will find essays on Durga Puja in English in 10 lines, 100, 150, and 200 words.

Durga Puja is a famous Hindu festival. Durga Puja honours Goddess Durga for killing evil and saving humankind. Like Dusshera, Durga Puja also symbolises the win of good over evil. Every year, Durga Puja is celebrated in the month of Ashvina (September–October). Durga Puja is a 10-day festival. On this occasion, Huge statues of Durga and other divine mothers are worshipped in pandals. People of India celebrate Durga Puja by decorating pandals, making delicious food and dancing together. The main celebrations begin with Maha Shasthi, the day the beautifully crafted idols of Goddess Durga are unveiled in pandals The idols are remarkably crafted with art and spirituality, depicting the Goddess's strength and beauty. On the last day called Vijayadashami or Dashami, the idols are immersed in rivers.

We Indians celebrate numerous festivals which is one of the most unique things the whole world praises us for. Durga Puja is one of these festivals. It is a famous Indian festival celebrated among Hindus. People celebrate Durga Puja to honour and pray to the divine mother Durga. This is a 10-day festival celebrated in the month of Ashvina (September–October). People of West Bengal and other parts of the country celebrate this festival by placing huge and beautiful idols of Goddess Durga in pandals. Pandals are temporary structures decorated with lights and other decorative stuff. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, as it commemorates Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura.

Famous Hindu occasion Durga Puja is celebrated in India. It pays respect to the heavenly mother Goddess Durga. The event, which is the most important holiday in West Bengal, takes place in the autumn. Beautifully carved Durga idols are worshipped in pandals over the course of the ten days that make up Durga Puja. As a celebration of Goddess Durga's victory over the demonic Mahishasura, the event represents a victory of good against evil. On the final day, people immerse the idols in rivers and lakes to mark the festival's completion. Durga Puja is a time of cultural displays, delicious food, and harmony.

The streets come alive with processions, music, and dance performances. People dress in their finest clothes, visit pandals, and enjoy traditional Bengali cuisine. During the immersion of Durga idols, people pray to Mother Durga and ask for her blessings. On this positive note, the festival is complete.

Navratri, often referred to as Durga Puja, is one of India's most vivid and well-known holidays. Although it is celebrated across the nation, Bengalis have a unique attachment for it. The holy mother Goddess Durga is honoured throughout this ten-day festival, which stands for the victory of good over evil.

Mahalaya, a day on which prayers are offered to tempt the Goddess to come to Earth, marks the beginning of the celebration. Maha Shasthi, the day the wonderfully carved statues of Goddess Durga are unveiled in pandals, marks the start of the main festivities. These idols, which represent the Goddess' strength and beauty, are an amazing fusion of art and spirituality.

People from all occupations and statuses gather together during the event, bridging socioeconomic and religious barriers. The streets are decorated with bright lights, along with cultural performances happening everywhere. Traditional music, dances, and plays intensify the festive atmosphere.

The idols are submerged in rivers and lakes on the last day, known as Vijayadashami or Dashami. This rite represents the Goddess' return to her residence in the heavens. It's an emotional time that's both happy and sad.

Durga Puja is more than a religious celebration. It is a cultural occasion that promotes harmony, joy, and a belief that good will eventually win over evil.

