EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 for Officer @eximbankindia.in

EXIM Bank is hiring 30 Officers. Candidates can download notification, check online application link, vacancies, eligibility, how to apply and other details here.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: EXIM Bank is looking for Officer Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates who possess the required qualifications and experience can apply for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment on the official website. They can also apply through the EXIM Bank Online Application Link given below:

EXIM Bank Notification Download

EXIM Bank Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 28 April 2022

EXIM Bank Interview Date - May 2022

How to Apply for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of EXIM Bank - eximbankindia.in and go to 'Career' Section Click on 'Recruitment of Officers on Contract.' A PDF file will open where you are required to click on ‘ CLICK HERE FOR APPLICATION FORM’ A new page will open, where you are required to enter your details and fill the application form

EXIM Bank Officer Vacancy Details

OC - Compliance - 01 post

OC – Legal - 04 posts

OC – Rajbhasha - 02 posts

OC – Information Technology - 05 posts

OC – Human Resource - 02 posts

OC – Research & Analysis - 02 posts

OC – Loan Monitoring - 02 posts

OC - Information System Audit - 1 Post

OC – Internal Audit - 02 posts

OC – Administration - 01 post

OC – Risk Management - 02 posts

OC – Special Situation - 06 posts

Selection Process for EXIM Bank Officer Posts

Selection will be through screening and shortlisting of applications, followed by a personal Interview.

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

OC - Compliance - MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full-time duration, with a specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Minimum 60% aggregate marks.Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 05 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Legal - Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognised by the Bar Council of India for the purpose enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks and at least 07 years of post-qualification experience.

Rajbhasha - Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level and 05 years of post-qualification experience.

IT - Graduation Degree with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Post-Graduation with minimum 60% marks in M.Sc./ MTech. In CS/ IT from recognized university/ institute and at least 05 years of post-qualification experience.

HR - MBA/ Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in Human Resource as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent) and with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Candidates can check more details regarding eligibility in the PDF above.

Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates - Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates - Rs. 100/-