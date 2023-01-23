FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Call Letter, Exam Date

FCI Manager Phase 2 Admit Card: The FCI has released the admit card for the phase 2 exam for recruitment of Manager/Management Trainees for various departments. Candidates can check details like how to download admit card, exam date and other details here.

The Food Corporation of India FCI has released the admit cards for the phase 2 exam for posts of Managers/Management Trainees in various departments. The phase 1 exam for Managers/Management Trainees were conducted on 10 December 2022 and 17 December 2022 and the result was declared on 12 January 2023. The candidates who cleared the phase 1 exam are advised to check the website for admit card of phase 2 exam. The phase 2 exam date for Managers/Management Trainees is 29 January 2023. The exam will be conducted online. The admit cards for phase 2 exam can be downloaded from the official website of FCI @https://www.recruitmentfci.in/ or from the direct link given below

Direct link to download FCI Grade 2 admit card

The link to download admit card has been activated, candidates can download admit card till 29 January 2023.

Steps to download FCI admit card

Step 1 Visit the official website of FCI @https://fci.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the link- ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement no. 02/2022 category II’

Step 3 Scroll down on the page which opened and click on link titled - ‘ Download call letter for online exam (Phase II)’

Step 4 Click on the link of zones given below

Step 5 A window will open to download the admit card

Step 6 Fill necessary details like registration number and date of birth and download the admit card.

Step 7 Take a printout of the admit card and keep it for future reference.

Candidates must check the admit card regarding his/her name, date of birth and other details. Candidates must also read all the instructions printed on the admit card carefully before appearing. The FCI is conducting the exam for recruitment to various posts like Manager Depot, Manager Account, Manager Movement etc. There are a total of 113 posts in this recruitment exam.