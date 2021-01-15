FMS MBA Admission (2021-23) - Registration Ends on 15th January, Know Admission Criteria

FMS Delhi Admission (2021-23) Updates: Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) is expected to close the MBA registration window on 15th January 2021. Candidates are advised to apply for the exam before the last date ends. After the registration, the institute will announce the first shortlist to screen the aspirants for the GD-PI round.

This year, FMS Delhi will conduct Personal Interview (PI) round online and there will not be any GD due to the COVID-19 pendamic situation. After the CAT 2020 exam result, a shortlist will be prepare by the B-school that will carry the names of the candidates who will recieved call for the online PI round to be conducted for admission to the MBA programme.

All the shortlisted candidates will receive a personal intimation on being shortlisted for the further rounds on their registered e-mail id. The personal information aims to convey the designated PI dates and time slots by FMS Delhi.

FMS Delhi Category-wise Intake (MBA 2021-23 Batch)

Category Student Intake General 101 EWS 25 OBC 69 SC 37 ST 19 Supernumerary- CW 12 Supernumerary-PWD 12 Supernumerary- FS 12 Total 287



Candidates must not forget to keep ready the required documents on your virtual PI date.

List of Documents required at the time of GD-PI are:

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 10 MarksheetClass 12 Marksheet

CAT 2020 Score card

Reservation Claim Certificates (If any)

Programmes Offered @ FMS Delhi

FMS Delhi offers a two-year full-time MBA program that aims at developing its students into highly adept future managers capable of working in diverse sectors, continuously striving for excellence while propagating thought leadership and contributing to the welfare of society at large. The curriculum of the MBA program at FMS involves two pillars one providing a strong analytical foundation in key functional areas and the other enabling a high degree of academic flexibility, thereby allowing students to customize their MBA experience.

FMS Delhi Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the below mentioned eligibility criteria with respect to the admission to 2021-23 MBA program batch at FMS Delhi.

Candidates must have successfully passed their bachelor’s degree (minimum 3 years duration) with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for candidates belonging to OBC/PwD/CW categories)

Candidates need to apply and appear for the CAT 2020 entrance exam and score the minimum required percentile to be eligible for participation in the admission process.

Candidates appearing for their final year examination of bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply.

FMS Delhi (2021-23) Admission Process

Candidates interested in pursuing the MBA program (2021-23 batch) at FMS, Delhi can refer to the below mentioned points with regards to the institute's admission process.

STEP 1: Candidates are required to apply and appear for the CAT 2020 entrance exam. They also need to score the minimum required sectional and overall percentile in the exam to eligible for the shortlisting process for admission at FMS Delhi.

Candidates who have applied at the FMS Delhi are shortlisted based on their CAT score, and the performance in the GD-PI rounds provided they meet the required eligibility criteria.

All Shortlisted candidates are required to attend the GD, PI and extempore rounds for the final selection process. They are also required to maintain a consistent and minimum required performance score in the different parameters of the PI rounds.

STEP 4: FMS Delhi makes the final admission offers to the successful candidates after the completion of the GD-PI-Extempore rounds. The final selection is made on the basis of the candidate's CAT score, GD-PI-Extempore round performance, past academics etc. FMS makes the final admission offer around April 2021.

FMS Delhi 2021-23 Admission Cut Offs

Candidates aspiring to take admission in the MBA program of FMS Delhi need to appear for the CAT entrance exam. They also need to obtain the minimum required cut-off score to be eligible for participation in the admission process. Also, for the past two years, FMS Delhi has been including sectional cut-offs in the CAT exam as a part of the admission shortlisting process along with the overall cutoff. On the basis of the past pattern, candidates can expect the CAT Sectional Cutoff to be around 97 percentile or above.

FMS Delhi Admission Shortlisting Criteria

FMS Delhi will be shortlisting candidates for its 2021-23 MBA program on the basis of sectional and overall cutoffs of CAT exam, gender diversity and other criteria. The institute will be assigning different weightages to the scores of the different sections of CAT 2020 to encourage diversity in the gender and academic discipline while shortlisting candidates or Interview Rounds. Candidates can refer to the FMS Delhi Admission Shortlisting Criteria as given below:

FMS Delhi awards 100% weightage to the CAT 2020 score when shortlisting candidates for the final selection round.

FMS Delhi will be awarding different weightage to different sectional percentile scores in the CAT exam. 30% weightage will be awarded to the candidates score in both the Quantitative and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Sections whereas 40% weightage will be given to the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section.

Additional 3 marks are awarded to the composite score of the women candidates when shortlisting candidates for the next round. However, the composite score is only used for shortlisting candidates for the interview process.

All the shortlisted candidates are required to attend the GD-PI-Extempore rounds to be considered for shortlisting for the final admission process.

FMS Delhi Final Admission Selection Criteria

The final selection round of FMS Delhi for the 2021-23 MBA batch will being around the second week of April 2021. All the shortlisted candidates are eligible for participation in the final selection round for admission to the MBA program at FMS Delhi. FMS releases the Final Merit Lists of the selected candidates immediately after the last day of the final selection round. Candidates can refer to the below mentioned points with reference to the Admission Selection Criteria as given below:

The final admission selection process includes Group Discussion, personal interview and extempore speech.

The final merit list basis which the candidates are shortlisted to be offered the admission letter is based on the candidate's CAT exam scores, performance in the GD-PI-Extempore speech and the candidate academic profile.

Candidates can refer to the table given below with respect to the weightage assigned to the different component in the FMS Delhi Admission Criteria:

Component Weightage percentage Personal Interview 15% CAT 2020 score 50% Group Discussion (GD) 10% Extempore 5% Marks obtained in Class X 10% Marks obtained in Class XII 10% Total 100%

FMS Delhi 2021-23 Course Fees

Established in the year 1954, Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi is one of the oldest b-schools in the country. It was first established under the aegis of the University of Delhi as a part of School of Economics. Today, FMS is full-fledged management institute. FMS aspirants need to appear and qualify the CAT entrance exam to be eligible for participation in the institute's admission process.

The total program fees at FMS Delhi around Rs 1.92 lakhs and the admission seats are 287 at present. FMS Delhi, has the lowest fee structure for an MBA programme across the country. There is however a registered students body i.e. Management Science Association (MSA) that comprises of various societies that charges student’s different membership fee for carrying out student activities. The membership for these societies is decided by students from time to time.

