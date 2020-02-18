FMS Delhi Final Placement Report 2020 - 100% placement achieved | 230 students received 234 offers

FMS Delhi Placement - After the MBA placements at IIMs, it is time to congratulate non-IIMs on their successful completion of the MBA placement drive on the campus. Recently, Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi has achieved 100 per cent MBA placement for the 2018-20 batch. FMS Delhi's candidate has been able to grab highest annual salary package of Rs 58.6 lakh per annum this year. Apart from this, the prestigious B-school has clocked highest-ever average CTC of Rs 25.6 lakh per annum.

FMS Delhi 2020 MBA Placement Highlights

Here are some of the MBA Placement highlights at FMS Delhi. Read them and find out top salary package, median salary and average salary package offered by the recruiters.

The median package of the top B-school stood at Rs 23.4 lakh per annum

An increase of 11 per cent in the average CTC recorded this year

Highest annual salary package stood at Rs 58.6 lakh per annum

36% increase in the number of PPOs

42% increase in the number of consulting offers extended by the recruiters

There were 75% offers above Rs 20 LPA with average CTC of Rs 37.3 LPA for the top quartile

33% of the candidates got placed in the Consulting, Strategy and General Management domain.

FMS Delhi Placements - Recruiter Participation

As per the report shared by the MBA institute, major recruiters that participated in the MBA placement drive on the campus were McKinsey & Company, Shell, TAS, Xiaomi, ABG, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, EY, Flipkart, Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Airtel, and Bain & Company

Prominent recruiters in the domain of Operations/IT/E-commerce were Go-MMT, Infoedge, Microsoft, RBS, American Express, Cloudtail, Delhivery, Flipkart, Freshworks and Amazon. Overall, 26 per cent students of the batch were hired by the aforementioned recruiters.

