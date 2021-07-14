Fractions and Decimals - Chapter 2: Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 2 (Fractions and Decimals) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam.

Chapter 2 (Fractions and Decimals) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Maths NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.

A Snapshot of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 2:

Important topics of this chapter:

- Proper fraction

- Improper fraction

- Multiplication of fractions

- Multiplication of a Fraction by a Whole Number

- Fraction as an operator ‘of’

- Multiplication of a Fraction by a Fraction

- Division of Fractions

- Division of the Whole Number by a Fraction

- Reciprocal of a fraction

- Division of a Fraction by a Whole Number

- Division of a Fraction by Another Fraction

- Multiplication of Decimal Numbers

- Multiplication of Decimal Numbers by 10, 100 and 1000

- Division of a Decimal Number by a Whole Number

- Division of a Decimal Number by another Decimal Number

- Two fractions are multiplied by multiplying their numerators and denominators separately and writing the product as (product of numerators)/(product of denominators). For example, (2/3) x (5/7) = (2 × 5)/(3 x 7) = 10/21

- A fraction acts as an operator ‘of ’. For example, (1/2) of 2 is (1/2) x 2 = 1

