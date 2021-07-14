Chapter 2 (Fractions and Decimals) of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Maths NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.
Fractions and Decimals - Chapter 2: Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF): Download Now
A Snapshot of Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 2:
Important topics of this chapter:
- Proper fraction
- Improper fraction
- Multiplication of fractions
- Multiplication of a Fraction by a Whole Number
- Fraction as an operator ‘of’
- Multiplication of a Fraction by a Fraction
- Division of Fractions
- Division of the Whole Number by a Fraction
- Reciprocal of a fraction
- Division of a Fraction by a Whole Number
- Division of a Fraction by Another Fraction
- Multiplication of Decimal Numbers
- Multiplication of Decimal Numbers by 10, 100 and 1000
- Division of a Decimal Number by a Whole Number
- Division of a Decimal Number by another Decimal Number
- Two fractions are multiplied by multiplying their numerators and denominators separately and writing the product as (product of numerators)/(product of denominators). For example, (2/3) x (5/7) = (2 × 5)/(3 x 7) = 10/21
- A fraction acts as an operator ‘of ’. For example, (1/2) of 2 is (1/2) x 2 = 1
