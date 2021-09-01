FRI Admit Card 2021 for MTS & Technical Assistant on 12 September @frirecruitment.icfre.gov.in, Check Exam Date

FRI MTS Admit Card 2021: Forest Research Institute (FRI Dehradun) is conducting the written exam for the post of Technical Assistant (Field/Lab Research/Maintenance) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on 03 October 2021 and the admit card shall be released on 12 September 2021 onwards on the official website -frirecruitment.icfre.gov.in.

FRI Exam shall be conducted as follow:

FRI Exam Time:

Technical Assistant (Field/Lab Research/Maintenance) - 10 AM to 1 PM Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 3 PM to 5 PM

FRI Exam Date Notice

FRI had invited applications for filling up 107 vacancies, against advertisement number 1/FRI/GC/2020, from 17 August to 15 September 2021. Out of total, 40 vacancies will be for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and 62 for Technical Assistant.

Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun” has its roots in the erstwhile Imperial Forest Research Institute established in 1906 to organize and lead forestry research in the country. Its history is synonymous with the evolution and development of scientific forestry not only in India but in the entire Indian subcontinent. The institute also administered training to forest officers and forest ranger in the country and after independence, it was aptly named as Forest Research Institute and Colleges. In 1988, FRI and its research centres were brought under the administrative umbrella of Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India.