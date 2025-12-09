From Losing Sight at Age 6 to Cracking UPSC Twice: Pranjal Patil’s Story as India’s First Visually Impaired IAS Officer

The UPSC CSE is the toughest exam in India. You need a clear plan and effort to clear the exam. Yet, Pranjal Patil’s journey proves that you can succeed with strong willpower. She is India’s first visually impaired IAS officer. Her achievements inspire thousands of UPSC aspirants. She lost her sight completely by the age of six because of a progressive eye condition. But she was not ready to give up on her ambitions. Pranjal strongly believed that her life would grow through her dreams, not her sight. Continue reading the success story of Pranjal Patil, who cracked the UPSC exam twice.

Early Life and Education: Pranjal Patil’s Story

Pranjal Patil was born on April 1, 1988. She was born in Maharashtra. Pranjal is the daughter of Lahen Singh B. Patil and Jyothi Patil. Her life took a turn in 1994. She was diagnosed with a progressive eye disorder. She lost her eyesight completely by 1995 at the age of 6. All these challenges could not stop her from continuing her education. She went to Smt. Kamla Mehta School for the Blind in Dadar, Mumbai. She scored 85% in Class 12 and even topped the Arts section at Chandibai College. She completed her graduation in Political Science from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. Later, she moved to New Delhi for postgraduate studies. She secured a master's degree in International Relations, an MPhil, and a PhD from JNU Delhi in International Relations.