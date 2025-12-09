From Losing Sight at Age 6 to Cracking UPSC Twice: Pranjal Patil’s Story as India’s First Visually Impaired IAS Officer

The UPSC CSE is the toughest exam in India. You need a clear plan and effort to clear the exam. Yet, Pranjal Patil’s journey proves that you can succeed with strong willpower. She is India’s first visually impaired IAS officer. Her achievements inspire thousands of UPSC aspirants. She lost her sight completely by the age of six because of a progressive eye condition. But she was not ready to give up on her ambitions. Pranjal strongly believed that her life would grow through her dreams, not her sight. Continue reading the success story of Pranjal Patil, who cracked the UPSC exam twice.
Early Life and Education: Pranjal Patil’s Story
Pranjal Patil was born on April 1, 1988. She was born in Maharashtra. Pranjal is the daughter of Lahen Singh B. Patil and Jyothi Patil. Her life took a turn in 1994. She was diagnosed with a progressive eye disorder. She lost her eyesight completely by 1995 at the age of 6. All these challenges could not stop her from continuing her education. She went to Smt. Kamla Mehta School for the Blind in Dadar, Mumbai. She scored 85% in Class 12 and even topped the Arts section at Chandibai College. She completed her graduation in Political Science from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. Later, she moved to New Delhi for postgraduate studies. She secured a master's degree in International Relations, an MPhil, and a PhD from JNU Delhi in International Relations.
Civil Services Career: Pranjal Patil’s Story
Pranjal Patil attempted her first UPSC exam in 2016. She achieved 744th rank, but she was not happy with her result. She reappeared again in 2017 and cleared it with flying colours. She secured the 124th rank in her second attempt. The best part? She did not join any UPSC coaching for preparation. She used screen-reading software to prepare.
But her path was full of obstacles. She faced several rejections before finally being appointed as an IAS in 2017. Patil was initially assigned to the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS). But her visual challenges created obstacles in joining the service.
In 2018, she began her IAS career as an Assistant Collector in Ernakulam, Kerala. She has also worked as the Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram and the District Magistrate of Ernakulam. She has been serving as Additional Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Education, Delhi, since 2023.
Pranjal Patil's success story is more than just her achievements. It proves that self-belief and a desire to learn can help you achieve anything. You can turn your weakness into the strongest asset. Her journey teaches that determination can help you find hope in the darkest moments.
