Gandhi Jayanti Speech and Lines in English for School Students

Line 10: On his 154th death anniversary, let us all promise to practice ahimsa, always being honest and compassionate towards all.

Line 8: He inspired millions of Indians and people around the world to fight for their rights and freedoms using non-violence as their weapon.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to uphold the values he cherished and work towards a world where justice, equality, and non-violence prevail.

As we commemorate this day, let us remember the sacrifices he made and the struggles he endured for India's freedom. Gandhiji's unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence inspired movements for civil rights and freedom around the world. His legacy lives on as a reminder that even in our complex and turbulent world, peaceful resistance can bring about profound transformation.

Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of celebration but a day of reflection. It reminds us of the principles that Gandhiji stood for - peace, non-violence, compassion and the relentless pursuit of truth. His life was a testimony to the idea that even in the face of oppression and injustice, non-violence can bring about significant changes.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we have all gathered to pay tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. October 2nd, 2023, marks the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, Father of the Nation. He is the extraordinary man who changed the course of history through the power of non-violence and truth.