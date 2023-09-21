Gandhi Jayanti Speech and Lines in English for School Students

Gandhi Jayanti Speech and Lines in English: October 2, 2023, marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Are you also trying to write a speech about Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti but finding it difficult or confusing to make it the best? In this article, we have provided 10 line speeches on Mahatma Gandhi, a Short and Long Speech on Gandhi Jayanti in English and also, FAQs on Mahatma Gandhi.
Gandhi Jayanti is an annual celebration to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, lovingly known as “Bapu”, the Father of the nation. Bapu or Gandhi ji was the visionary leader who championed the cause of India’s freedom through the principle of 'Non-Violence.' By celebrating his birth anniversary each year, we are reminded of his principles of Ahimsa to lead a better life, as a society.
10 Lines Speech on Mahatma Gandhi
Check these 2 October Gandhi Jayanti Speech in English 10 lines:
Line 1: Good morning, respected principal, teachers and my dear friends. Today, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation.
Line 2: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 at a village in Porbandar, Gujarat.
Line 3: His father’s name was Karamchand Gandhi and his mother’s name was Putlibai Gandhi.
Line 4: Gandhiji was married to Kasturba Gandhi.
Line 5: Bapu is revered worldwide for his principles of non-violence and truth.
Line 6: He was one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, leader, philosopher, and social reformer.
Line 7: Gandhi ji led India to independence through non-violent methods of Satyagraha and Civil Disobedience.
Line 8: He inspired millions of Indians and people around the world to fight for their rights and freedoms using non-violence as their weapon.
Line 9: Gandhi was shot to death on January 30, 1948.
Line 10: On his 154th death anniversary, let us all promise to practice ahimsa, always being honest and compassionate towards all.
Short Speech on Gandhi Jayanti
Check short speech on Gandhi Jayanti in English (200 words) below:
Good morning, respected principal, teachers and my dear friends.
Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we have all gathered to pay tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. October 2nd, 2023, marks the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, Father of the Nation. He is the extraordinary man who changed the course of history through the power of non-violence and truth.
Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day of celebration but a day of reflection. It reminds us of the principles that Gandhiji stood for - peace, non-violence, compassion and the relentless pursuit of truth. His life was a testimony to the idea that even in the face of oppression and injustice, non-violence can bring about significant changes.
As we commemorate this day, let us remember the sacrifices he made and the struggles he endured for India's freedom. Gandhiji's unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence inspired movements for civil rights and freedom around the world. His legacy lives on as a reminder that even in our complex and turbulent world, peaceful resistance can bring about profound transformation.
On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to uphold the values he cherished and work towards a world where justice, equality, and non-violence prevail.
Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!
Satyameva Jayate!
Long Speech on Gandhi Jayanti
Check long speech on Gandhi Jayanti in English (450 words) below:
Good morning, respected principal, teachers and my dear friends. We have gathered here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869. Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of the "Father of the Nation" Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi known for his role in India's fight for independence. We also affectionately call him 'Bapu.' He dedicated his life to India's freedom using his powerful tool, 'Non-violence.' Not only in India but worldwide, this day is observed as the International Day of Non-violence. In his honour, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 15th, 2007, as The International Day of Non-Violence.
Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of his principles of peace and non-violence. Each year, on his birth anniversary, we are reminded of Gandhiji's efforts to make India independent. He endured a long struggle so that the people of India could live in a free nation. He firmly believed in truth and non-violence.
Each year, we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Our Prime Minister and President gather to pay tribute by offering flowers at his Samadhi. His favourite song, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram," is sung in his memory. Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday. All schools, colleges, private offices, and government organisations remain closed on this day.
Gandhiji's full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. In 1888, he completed his law studies in the UK and later moved to South Africa to practice law. When he returned to India after 21 years, he started the civil disobedience movement or Satyagraha. He used Ahimsa (non-violence) to fight for India's freedom from British rule.
Gandhiji was also a great leader, He wore Khadi dhoti to promote Indian culture. He encouraged people to have faith in themselves and fight for their rights. He started the Non-Cooperation movement wherein he urged Indians not to cooperate with the British and to fight for their freedom. Gandhiji dedicated a significant part of his life to India's freedom struggle. He joined Gopala Krishna Gokhale, who was already fighting for India's independence. During this struggle, Gandhiji was imprisoned several times. He led important movements like the Quit India movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Non-Cooperation Movement. In 1930, he initiated the Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha, walking 400 kilometres to protest the British monopoly on salt. The Quit India movement was a call to the British to leave India.
Throughout his life, Gandhiji accomplished many great things that continue to inspire people today. He worked tirelessly for Swaraj, against untouchability, women's rights, and the economic well-being of farmers. His dedication and struggle led to India's freedom from 200 years of British colonial rule.
Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!
Jai Hind!
Jai Bharat!
Gandhi Jayanti Quotes and Slogans
Include the following Gandhi Jayanti Quotes and Slogans in English to make your speech more impressive:
1. "You must be the change you want to see in the world."
2. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."
3. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever."
4. "Satyameva Jayate"
5. "Ahimsa Parmo Dharma"
6. "Cleanliness is next to godliness."
7. "Simple living, high thinking."
