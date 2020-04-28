Ganjam District Recruitment 2020, 114 Vacancies for Paramedical Posts

Ganjam District Recruitment 2020: Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Ganjam has invited applications for the post of Paramedical Posts such as MPHW and Radiographer for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview on 30 April 2020. Retired Staff are also eligible to apply for ZSS Ganjam Recruitment 2020
Notification Details:
Notification Number - 7868
Walk in Interview Details
- Walk-in-Interview Date - 30 April 2020
- Venue - Pragyan Hall (IEC Hall), O/o CDM & PHO, Ganjam, Berhampur
Zilla Swasthya Samiti Ganjam District Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 114
- MPHW (M) - 110 Posts
- Radiographer - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- MPHW (M) - Must have passed +2 Science Examination with Diploma in Pharmacy.
- Radiographer - Must have passed +2 Science Examination with Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology.
Pay:
- MPHW (M) - Rs.850 per day
- Radiographer - Rs.1000 per day
Selection Procedure for Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts
Selection will be based on interview
How to Apply for Zilla Swasthya Samiti Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend walk in interview at Pragyan Hall (IEC Hall), O/o CDM & PHO, Ganjam, Berhampur on 30 April 2020.
Download Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Recruitment Notification