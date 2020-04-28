Ganjam District Recruitment 2020, 114 Vacancies for Paramedical Posts

Ganjam District Recruitment 2020: Zilla Swasthya Samiti, Ganjam has invited applications for the post of Paramedical Posts such as MPHW and Radiographer for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can attend walk in interview on 30 April 2020. Retired Staff are also eligible to apply for ZSS Ganjam Recruitment 2020

Notification Details:

Notification Number - 7868

Walk in Interview Details



Walk-in-Interview Date - 30 April 2020

Venue - Pragyan Hall (IEC Hall), O/o CDM & PHO, Ganjam, Berhampur

Zilla Swasthya Samiti Ganjam District Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 114

MPHW (M) - 110 Posts

Radiographer - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MPHW (M) - Must have passed +2 Science Examination with Diploma in Pharmacy.

Radiographer - Must have passed +2 Science Examination with Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology.

Pay:

MPHW (M) - Rs.850 per day

Radiographer - Rs.1000 per day

Selection Procedure for Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts

Selection will be based on interview

How to Apply for Zilla Swasthya Samiti Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and attend walk in interview at Pragyan Hall (IEC Hall), O/o CDM & PHO, Ganjam, Berhampur on 30 April 2020.

Download Ganjam District MPHW and Radiographer Recruitment Notification