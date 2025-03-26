Key Points Monthly stipend of ₹12,400 for GATE/CEED qualified students.

AICTE-approved PG programs eligible for scholarship.

Application process and dates to be announced soon.

GATE Scholarship 2025: The GATE Scholarship 2025, initiated under the "Post Graduate Scholarship Scheme for GATE/GPAT Qualified Students-AICTE," is designed to promote technical education in India. This scheme, launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), provides financial assistance to full-time GATE/CEED qualified students enrolled in AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. The application portal is open till 15th December 2025. The candidates are advised to apply before the deadline. Through this scholarship, eligible students receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 to support their education and living expenses. If you are a GATE or CEED qualified student pursuing a master's degree in an AICTE-approved institution, this scholarship can significantly reduce your financial burden. Below, you'll find detailed information on eligibility, benefits, required documents, and the application process.

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2025 Highlights All the eligible Institutes shall upload the eligible PG Student’s details on the AICTE portal on or before 15th December, 2025 and distribute student’s Unique ID generated by the system to all the PG students admitted in their Institutes within approved intake during 2025-26. Check the highlights of GATE Scholarship here: Feature Details Department Name All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Scheme Name Post Graduate Scholarship Scheme for GATE/GPAT Qualified Students-AICTE Beneficiaries GATE/CEED qualified students in AICTE-approved PG programs Purpose To provide financial assistance to promote technical education Eligibility Criteria Full-time GATE/CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved programs Income Limit Not applicable Documents Required GATE/CEED scorecard, admission letter, bank details, and other documents Benefits Monthly stipend of ₹12,400 Reservation for Girls Equal benefits for all eligible students Applicable Outside India No

GATE Scholarship 2025 Important Dates The GATE Scholarship 2025 important dates, including the application start and end dates, will be announced soon. Eligible candidates should stay updated to ensure timely registration and institute verification. Event Date Release of GATE Scholarship 2025 Notification in Newspaper 31st August 2025 Opening date of portal for creation of student’s ID by the Institutes/ Online submission of application by the student 01st September 2025 Last date for creation of student’s ID by the Institutes 10th December 2025 Last date for online submission of application by the student 15th December 2025 Deadline for Institute Verification 31st December 2025 How to Apply for GATE Scholarship 2025 Eligible students can apply for the GATE Scholarship 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website- www.pgscholarship.gov.in.

Login to your account with your email address and password.

Fill the GATE Scholarship application form with all the necessary details.

Submit the application form and save it for future reference. GATE Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Link The official notification for the AICTE GATE Scholarship has been released on 31st August and the application porcess was started on 01st September 2025. Candidates can apply till 15th December 2025. Candidates can apply for the GATE Scholarship 2025 through the link provided below. GATE Scholarship 2025 Apply Here Benefits of GATE Scholarship 2025 The GATE Scholarship 2025 provides a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 to eligible GATE/CEED qualified students pursuing AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. This financial support helps cover academic expenses and living costs, encouraging higher education in the technical field.

Benefit Details Monthly Stipend ₹12,400 Eligible Programs AICTE-approved PG programs Duration of Support Duration of the program Who is Eligible for GATE Scholarship 2025? Eligibility for the GATE Scholarship 2025 is limited to full-time GATE/CEED qualified students enrolled in AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. The following criteria must be met: Criteria Details Qualification Must have a valid GATE/CEED score Enrollment Full-time admission in an AICTE-approved PG program Residency Must be an Indian citizen Attendance Minimum 75% attendance required Other Scholarships Cannot receive other financial assistance simultaneously Documents Required for GATE Scholarship 2025 Application Applicants must submit the following documents during the application process: