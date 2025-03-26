SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
GATE Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Benefits, Application Form, Amount

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 2, 2025, 11:38 IST

GATE Scholarship 2025: Eligible students can apply for the AICTE GATE Scholarship 2025 till 15th December 2025 at pgscholarship.gov.in. The verification will be done by the Institutes till 31st December 2025. Eligible students receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 to encourage technical education. Read on to learn about the eligibility criteria, benefits, and application process.

"GATE Scholarship 2025 – Empowering Your Academic Journey!"
Key Points

  • Monthly stipend of ₹12,400 for GATE/CEED qualified students.
  • AICTE-approved PG programs eligible for scholarship.
  • Application process and dates to be announced soon.

GATE Scholarship 2025: The GATE Scholarship 2025, initiated under the "Post Graduate Scholarship Scheme for GATE/GPAT Qualified Students-AICTE," is designed to promote technical education in India. This scheme, launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), provides financial assistance to full-time GATE/CEED qualified students enrolled in AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. The application portal is open till 15th December 2025. The candidates are advised to apply before the deadline.

Through this scholarship, eligible students receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 to support their education and living expenses. If you are a GATE or CEED qualified student pursuing a master's degree in an AICTE-approved institution, this scholarship can significantly reduce your financial burden. Below, you'll find detailed information on eligibility, benefits, required documents, and the application process.

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2025 Highlights

All the eligible Institutes shall upload the eligible PG Student’s details on the AICTE portal on or before 15th December, 2025 and distribute student’s Unique ID generated by the system to all the PG students admitted in their Institutes within approved intake during 2025-26. Check the highlights of GATE Scholarship here:

Feature

Details

Department Name

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Scheme Name

Post Graduate Scholarship Scheme for GATE/GPAT Qualified Students-AICTE

Beneficiaries

GATE/CEED qualified students in AICTE-approved PG programs

Purpose

To provide financial assistance to promote technical education

Eligibility Criteria

Full-time GATE/CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved programs

Income Limit

Not applicable

Documents Required

GATE/CEED scorecard, admission letter, bank details, and other documents

Benefits

Monthly stipend of ₹12,400

Reservation for Girls

Equal benefits for all eligible students

Applicable Outside India

No

GATE Scholarship 2025 Important Dates

The GATE Scholarship 2025 important dates, including the application start and end dates, will be announced soon. Eligible candidates should stay updated to ensure timely registration and institute verification.

Event

Date

Release of GATE Scholarship 2025 Notification in Newspaper

31st August 2025

Opening date of portal for creation of student’s ID by the Institutes/ Online submission of application by the student

01st September 2025
Last date for creation of student’s ID by the Institutes

10th December 2025
Last date for online submission of application by the student

15th December 2025
Deadline for Institute Verification

31st December 2025

How to Apply for GATE Scholarship 2025

Eligible students can apply for the GATE Scholarship 2025 by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website- www.pgscholarship.gov.in.
  • Login to your account with your email address and password.
  • Fill the GATE Scholarship application form with all the necessary details.
  • Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

GATE Scholarship 2025 Apply Online Link

The official notification for the AICTE GATE Scholarship has been released on 31st August and the application porcess was started on 01st September 2025. Candidates can apply till 15th December 2025. Candidates can apply for the GATE Scholarship 2025 through the link provided below.

GATE Scholarship 2025

Apply Here

Benefits of GATE Scholarship 2025

The GATE Scholarship 2025 provides a monthly stipend of ₹12,400 to eligible GATE/CEED qualified students pursuing AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. This financial support helps cover academic expenses and living costs, encouraging higher education in the technical field.

Benefit

Details

Monthly Stipend

₹12,400

Eligible Programs

AICTE-approved PG programs

Duration of Support

Duration of the program

Who is Eligible for GATE Scholarship 2025?

Eligibility for the GATE Scholarship 2025 is limited to full-time GATE/CEED qualified students enrolled in AICTE-approved post-graduate programs. The following criteria must be met:

Criteria

Details

Qualification

Must have a valid GATE/CEED score

Enrollment

Full-time admission in an AICTE-approved PG program

Residency

Must be an Indian citizen

Attendance

Minimum 75% attendance required

Other Scholarships

Cannot receive other financial assistance simultaneously

Documents Required for GATE Scholarship 2025 Application

Applicants must submit the following documents during the application process:

  • GATE/CEED Scorecard
  • Admission Letter from AICTE-approved Institution
  • Bank Account Details (for stipend transfer)
  • Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card)
  • Recent Passport-Sized Photograph

Important Points to Remember for GATE Scholarship 2025

  • Ensure accurate and complete submission of documents.
  • Apply before the deadline (to be announced).
  • Maintain 75% attendance to retain the scholarship.
  • This scholarship is not applicable to part-time or distance-learning programs.
  • Cannot avail other financial assistance while receiving this scholarship.

