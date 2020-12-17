Gauhati High Court Prelims Modified Key 2020 Released for Assam Judicial Service @ghconline.gov.in, Check Details

Gauhati High Court Prelims Modified key 2020: Gauhati High Court has released the Prelims Modified Answer Key for Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service exam on its website. Candidates appeared in the Prelims examination for Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service Recruitment 2020 can check the modified Answer Key through the official website of Gauhati High Court.i.e.ghconline.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by the Gauhati High Court, the modified Answer Key for the Prelims exam for Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service is uploaded on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assam Judicial Service Grade 3 can check the modified Answer Key available on the official website.

It is noted that Gauhati High Court had conducted the prelims exam for Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service on 22 November 2020. Earlier Gauhati High Court has published the Answer Key of the prelims exam on 24 November 2020.

Notification further says that now no further clarification/objection etc will be entertained by the High Court. The evaluation of OMR answer sheets will be done on the basis of the Answer Key published vide Notification dated 24-11-2020 and the modified Answer published this notification. All such candidates’ appeared in the prelims exam for the Grade 3 Assam Judicial Service can check the Prelims Modified Key notification available on the official website of Gauhati High Court. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

