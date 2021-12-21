Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021 on 23 Dec @getcogujarat.com, Check Exam Date Here

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card will be released on 23 December 2021 on getcogujarat.com. Check Exam Date Here

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 19:07 IST
GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021
GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has released the admit card date and online exam date for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) in Electrical/Civil. As per the official website, the  GETCO Admit Card Exam will be conducted from 04 January 2022 to 07 January 2022 for which the admit card will be released on 23 December or 24 December 2021 on GETCO Website www.getcogujarat.com.

As per the official website, "The online exam for Vidyut Sahayak Junior Engineer (Elect/Civil) will be conducted from 04.01.2022 to 07.01.2022. The online link for downloading of Admit Card by the candidates will be available on 23/24.12.2021. The duration of online exam will be 120 Minutes(2-hours) per session/batch".  

GETCO Exam Pattern:

Subject

Marks

No. of Questions

Negative Marking

Section – I: General Knowledge (10%)

100 Marks

100

1/4 mark

Section – II: English Knowledge (10%)

Section – III: Electrical Engineering (60%)

Section – IV: Computer Knowledge (10%)

Section – V: Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%

GETCO has published a notification for 352 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Electrical and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Civil. Out of which, 300 are for VSJE (Electrical) and 52 VSJE(Civil).

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Exam Notice

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.