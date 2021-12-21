GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021 on 23 Dec @getcogujarat.com, Check Exam Date Here

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has released the admit card date and online exam date for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) in Electrical/Civil. As per the official website, the GETCO Admit Card Exam will be conducted from 04 January 2022 to 07 January 2022 for which the admit card will be released on 23 December or 24 December 2021 on GETCO Website www.getcogujarat.com.

As per the official website, "The online exam for Vidyut Sahayak Junior Engineer (Elect/Civil) will be conducted from 04.01.2022 to 07.01.2022. The online link for downloading of Admit Card by the candidates will be available on 23/24.12.2021. The duration of online exam will be 120 Minutes(2-hours) per session/batch".

GETCO Exam Pattern:

Subject Marks No. of Questions Negative Marking Section – I: General Knowledge (10%) 100 Marks 100 1/4 mark Section – II: English Knowledge (10%) Section – III: Electrical Engineering (60%) Section – IV: Computer Knowledge (10%) Section – V: Gujarati Language & Grammar (10%

GETCO has published a notification for 352 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Electrical and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Civil. Out of which, 300 are for VSJE (Electrical) and 52 VSJE(Civil).

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Exam Notice