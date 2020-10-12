GGSIPU BBA CET Exam Analysis 2020: Candidates willing to take admission in Bachelor of Business Administration course in IP University can know about the difficulty level of the exam with the help of GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 exam analysis. Candidates can find the detailed exam analysis of IPU BBA CET 2020 exam conducted by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here. The GGSIPU BBA CET exam analysis also given an estimate about the difficulty level of various sections in the exam, range and type of questions asked. BBA aspirants who wish to take admission through GGSIPU BBA CET can predict the cut off and their chances of qualifying in the entrance test based on the exam analysis of GGSIPU BBA CET 2020. Candidates can read below to know all about GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 exam analysis including exam pattern, question paper pattern and more.

GGSIPU BBA CET Exam Pattern Analysis

GGSIPU BBA CET is conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The question paper of GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 comprised of 100 objective type multiple choice questions. Candidates were required to attempt 100 questions in 150 minutes. Each question in GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 consist of 4 options of which only 1 is correct. For every correct answer, candidates are awarded +4 mark while -1 mark was deducted for each incorrect answer. There was no deduction of marks for unanswered questions. Of the three sections in GGSIPU BBA CET, candidates can attempt Section A and B, i.e., Analytical Ability and Mathematical Ability in either English or Telugu while Section C which Communication Ability can be attempted in English only.

GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 Exam Analysis: Highlights

MBA aspirants appearing for GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 can refer to the exam analysis of GGSIPU BBA CET from last year in order to estimate the difficulty level of the entrance exam. According to expert analysis, GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 was moderately difficult. The highlights of the question paper of GGSIPU BBA CET 2019 along with sectional composition is provided below.

Sectional Composition No. of Questions Exam Analysis Logical Reasoning 25 Moderately Difficult Language Comprehension 25 Easy to Moderately difficult General Awareness 25 Moderately Difficult Aptitude for Management & Communication Skills 25 Moderately Difficult

GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 Exam Analysis: Details

To help candidates have a better insight into IPU CET BBA exam, a detailed exam analysis of the same has been provided below.

In the Logical Reasoning section of GGSIPU CET BBA 2020, the overall difficulty was termed easy to moderate. The questions in this section were mainly from Analogy, Arrangements and Series. Apart a few questions were also asked from Clock and Calendar,Odd One Out, Directions, and Blood Relations.

The Language Comprehension section of GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 was easy to moderately difficult. Most of the questions asked in the exam were from Reading Comprehension & Vocabulary, Grammar and Reading Comprehension.

As per the expert opinion, the question in the General Awareness section of of GGSIPU CET BBA 2020 comprised of moderate as well as difficult questions. The current affairs questions in the section were mostly from the field of science and technology.

In Aptitude for Management & Communication Skills section, the difficulty level of the questions was moderate. Questions asked were mainly from Business Awareness and Economics along 3-4 questions on Taglines, and a similar number on Communication Skills.

GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 Exam Result

The conducting bodyhas released the GGSIPU BBA CET entrance exam result 2020 in online mode on the official website. Candidates could check the result of GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 using the login ID allotted at the time of registration. The GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 result was released on 24th September 2020 notified by the conducting authority to the candidates via email. The final result of GGSIPU CET BBA was also announced by the conducting body on the official website on 2nd October 2020.

GGSIPU BBA CET 2020 Exam Selection Process

Candidates who qualify according to the GGSIPU BBA CET result 2020 were required to participate in the selection process conducted by the University. The counselling registration window for qualified candidates as notified by the conducting authority is from 25th September to 10th October 2020. GGSIPU will allot seats to he qualified candidates as per their merit rank in the CET BBA exam. Candidates who are allotted seats through the selection process of GGSIPU CET BBA are required to confirm their seat by paying the requisite admission fees.