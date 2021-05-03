GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 for 220 Jr Staff Nurse and Other Paramedical Posts

GMC Jammu Recruitment 2021 Notification: Governemnt Medical College (GMC) & Associated Hospitals, Jammu has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Staff Nurse, Lab Assistant, Anaesthesia Technician, Pharmacist and OT Technician under ECRp (Emergency COVID Response Package) on its website - gmcjammu.nic.in. Interested and eligible applicants belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) can apply Govt in the prescribed applications format on or before 15 May 2021.

Important Date

Last date to submit the Application: 15 May 2021

GMC Jammu Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 220

Junior Staff Nurse - 100 Posts

Lab Assistant - 30 Posts

Anaesthesia Technician - 30 Posts

Pharmacist - 30 Posts

OT Technician - 30 Posts

GMC Jammu Paramedical Salary:

Junior Staff Nurse - Rs.14500/-

Lab Assistant - Rs.12000/-

Anaesthesia Technician - Rs.12000/-

Pharmacist - Rs.12000/-

OT Technician - Rs.12000/-

Eligibility Criteria for GMC Jammu Paramedical Job

Educational Qualification:

Junior Staff Nurse - B.Sc. Nursing from Govt. Recognized lnstitute or Matric with Diploma in Jr. Staff Nurse training from SMF or any other recognized Institute

Lab Assistant - Matric with Diploma in Lab Assistant Training Course from SMF or any other recognized institute

Anaesthesia Technician - 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Degree in Anesthesia/ Diploma Anesthesia Assistant Course from any recognized institute/SMF

Pharmacist - 10+2 with Diploma in Pharmacy training Course from SMF or any other recognized Institute.

OT Technician - Matric with Diploma in Theatre Assistant Training from SMF or any other recognized lnstitute

The candidate should be Domicile of UT of J&K.

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for GMC Jammu Paramedical Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply in the prescribed applications and send the application along with documents through registered / speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of the Personnet Officer, Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical College Jammu by or before 15 May 2021.

GMC Jammu Notification Download