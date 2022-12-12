Goa Police Exam Date 2022 (Released) For Pharmacist (Armed Police) Post: Download Schedule

Goa Police has released a notice regarding the written exam schedule for the the posts of Pharmacist (Armed Police) on its official websitee-https://citizen.goapolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Goa Police Pharmacist Schedule 2022: Office of the Director General of Police, Government of Goa has released a notice regarding the written exam schedule for the the posts of Pharmacist (Armed Police) in 1st, 2nd and 3rd India Reserve Battalion on its official website. Goa Police is set to conduct the written exam for the Pharmacist (Armed Police) in 1st, 2nd and 3rd India Reserve Battalion in Goa Police Department by direct recruitment on 18 December 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Pharmacist (Armed Police) posts can download the Goa Police Pharmacist Schedule 2022 from the official website of Goa Police-https://citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

However, Goa Police Pharmacist Schedule 2022 is also available with the link below and you can download directly after the same-

According to the short notice released, Goa Police will conduct the written exam for the Pharmacist (Armed Police) in 1st, 2nd and 3rd India Reserve Battalion in Goa Police Department on 18 December 2022 from 11:00 am to 0l:00 pm. The Written Examination will be held for100 marks duration for the same will be 02 hours.

The applying candidates will have to carry with them the Call Letter and one of the photo identification proof in original to answer the Written Examination.

Candidates applied successfully for the above post written exam can download the Goa Police Pharmacist Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



