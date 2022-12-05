Goa Shipyard Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Welder Post at goashipyard.in: Download Schedule Here

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Welder on its official websitegoashipyard.in-goashipyard.in. Download PDF here.

All those candidates who have who have to appear in the written exam for the Welder Post against Advt No.-04/2022 can download the Goa Shipyard Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of GSL-goashipyard.in.

According to the short notice released, The list of candidates qualifying in the written test will be displayed on the same day i.e. on 15.12.2022. Short-listed Candidates shall be required to undergo the process of verification of documents and if everything is found in order, they will have to appear for the trade/practical test on 15.12.2022.

The trade/practical test will be held on 15.12.2022 and may extend till 16.12.2022.

Candidates are required to bring all their original certificates along with Self attested copies of the certificates in support of their Educational & Technical Qualification, Age, Experience, Caste/Tribe/Community Certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, Disability Certificate etc with them for the DV/Trade/Practical test schedule.

You can download the Goa Shipyard Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Goa Shipyard Exam Schedule 2022