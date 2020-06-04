Best Google Certifications and Courses to pursue Online – No Course Fee Applicable | Apply Now

Google has rolled out courses online for the beginners, professional and advanced learners to help them acquire new skill set. These online courses and certifications is one step forward to ensure that learners are not restricted from gaining knowledge even when they are mandated to stay at home. The lockdown period has undoubtedly brought new ray of opportunity to pursue those aspirants that were kept at the backburner due to hectic professional and personal life.

Take a look at some of the best courses which Google offers to people from all the domains. Whether you belong to IT background, Management stream, or are willing to become an entrepreneur, Google has something to offer to people from all walks of life. Here is a life to top 5 Google courses and certification that you should definitely consider pursuing during the COVID19 lockdown period.

Top 5 Google Courses and Certifications for Free

It is a beginner level course for professionals interested in the domain of IT. This course is aimed to impart skills needed to be successful in a data engineer role. Learn about the infrastructure and platform services provided by Google Cloud Platform. If you plan to advance your career in the domain of data engineering enroll for Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification and become industry-ready to grab a good job opportunity. Not only this, you will also gain real world experience through a number of hands-on Qwiklabs projects.

Course Duration – 4 months

Available @ Coursera

As the name says, it is one of the best courses rolled out by Google that aims to equip students to build highly reliable and efficient solutions on Google Cloud using proven design patterns. This course offers a combination of presentations, design activities, and hands-on labs, participants learn to help define and balance business and technical requirements to design Google Cloud deployments. The advantage of these deployments is that they are highly reliable, highly available, secure, and cost-effective. Click on the link provided above to know the USP of the course and its benefits.

Course Duration – 8 Hours

Available @ Coursera

Google Analytics is the new in-demand course. This course helps the aspirants pass the Google Analytics Certification with 200+ sample questions. The tutors will also provide downloadable PDF that contains Top 50 Google Analytics terms that you need to know. It is a short-term course for the beginners to start learning the basics of analytics.

Course Duration – 2 Hours on-demand Video

Available @ Udemy

If you wish to work on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), it is one of the best courses to learn important concepts and terminologies. Learn several aspects of Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL, and BigQuery. In addition, you will also get to experience hands on foundational skills for working with GCP.

Course Duration – 12 hours approx.

Available @ Coursera

Another foundation course which people from the domain of IT, management, or entrepreneurship should consider pursuing is Google’s course from Analytics Academy. It helps you learn about Google's measurement tools to grow your business through intelligent data collection and analysis. This course is available for Beginners, Advanced analytics courses, Analytics for Power users, Google Analytics 360 features not available in the standard product, and Google Tag Managers.

Available @ Google Analytics Academy online

