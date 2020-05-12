Top 5 Free Python Language Courses to pursue Online during Lockdown

In recent years, Python as a programming language has picked up pace among the programming language developers. Whether you meet a website developer, GUI-app developer, or any IT professional who deals in coding, Python tops the chart when it comes to writing a code among all other modern programming languages. Simplified syntax rules, compatibility with major platforms, several open source frameworks, or test driven development, there are numerous reason why Python is the new favourite in the industry.

Keeping this popularity in picture, you can utilize the lockdown period to enhance your programming language skills. With most of the MOOC platforms offering free of cost online tutorials, here is a list of top 5 Python language courses that you can pursue during the lockdown while you stay at home.

Top 5 Python Language Courses available Online

1. Python for Everybody Specialization

Through this course you will learn to program and analyze data with Python. It will help you develop programs to gather, clean, analyze, and visualize data. After you have completed the course you will be able to write your first program, use variables to store, retrieve and calculate information, and even utilize core programming tools such as functions and loops.

Available on - Coursera

Offered by – University of Michigan

Also Read - Best MOOC Platforms to Learn Coding for free

2. Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate

Google has also launched a course on Python language that is loaded with in-demand skills like Python, Git, and IT automation to help you advance your career aspirations. After you successfully complete the course, you will be able to automate tasks by writing Python scripts, use Git and GitHub for version control. Not only this, you would become efficient in managing IT resources at scale, both for physical machines and virtual machines in the cloud. Enrol for this course to analyze real-world IT problems. You could be the next Python pro who knows the right strategies to solve real world IT-related problems.

Offered by – Google

Available on – Coursera

Also Read: Harvard University launches Free Online Courses | Know Enrolment Process | Popular courses

3. Introduction to Data Science in Python

Data Science in Python gives another angle to the learners to explore more about the programming language. This course will introduce the learners to the basics of Python programming environment that includes leaning fundamental python programming techniques such as lambdas, reading and manipulating csv files, and the numpy library. You will also learn tutorials on how to use functions such as groupby, merge, and pivot tables effectively.

Available at – Coursera

Offered By – University of Michigan

Duration – 16 hours

Also Read - Top 5 free Data Science Courses to pursue Online

4. Machine Learning with Python

Designed by IBM for the avid programming language learners, this course will make you adept in Python using two main modules. In the first module, you will learn about the purpose of Machine Learning and where it applies in the practical world. In the second module, you will get a general overview of Machine Learning topics such as supervised vs. unsupervised learning, model evaluation, and Machine Learning algorithms.

Offered by – IBM

Duration – 21 hours

5. Learn Python Programming Masterclass

Another interesting beginner’s level course, ‘Python For Beginners Course’ will enrich your skills through Python Online Training With Python 3. This course will boost fundamental understanding of the Python programming language. After the completion of the course, you will confidently apply for Python programming jobs and you will be able to add the Python Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) skills to your résumé. Enrol for the course today to learn Python from experienced professional software developers.

Available at – Udemy

Offered by – Udemy

Duration - 50 hours

Also Read: Enroll to Udemy Free Online Courses | Learn New Skills at Home during COVID19 Lockdown

For more information on free online courses, IT courses, Business Management courses, and to explore study at home kit, keep visiting jagranjosh.com to add value to your resume during the lockdown period.