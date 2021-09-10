GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Accounts Officer Class-2 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Accounts Officer posts on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts under Gujarat Accounts Service. Commission will conduct the interview for Accounts Officer posts against Advt No- 27/2019-20 from 20 September 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Accounts Officer posts can check the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Interview Schedule for Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts under Gujarat Accounts Service on its official website. Interview will be conducted from 20 to 30 September 2021 for Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts against Advt No-27/2019-20.

According to the interview scheduled released by GPSC, a total of 263 candidates have been qualified for the interview round for Accounts Officer, Gujarat Account Service Class-II posts.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Competitive (Main Written) Exam for Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts under Gujarat Accounts Service on 3rd, 4th April & 13th June, 2021. All the candidates who have qualified in the Mains Exam for Accounts Officer posts can check the details GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Interview Schedule 2021:PDF





How to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021:PDF