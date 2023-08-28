GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Various Posts: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for various post on its official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check the download link.

GPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC on August 28, 2023 has released the admit card download link for various posts on its official website. Commission has uploaded the detailed admit card download schedule for prelims/mains exam for various posts including Professor, Health Officer and others posts.

It is noted that GPSC will be conducting the prelims/mains exam for the above posts from September 13, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website -https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



Process To Download: Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link IImportant Notice to Download Call Letters for Preliminary/Mains Examinations to be taken from 13th September 2023 to 17th September 2023 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link.

Step 4: You will get the Hall ticket in a new window.

Step 5: Download admit card and save it for future reference.

Gujarat PSC 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission will be conducting the prelims/mains exam for various posts including Professor, Health Officer and others posts from September 13 to 17, 2023. Exams for these posts will be held in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across the state. The detailed schedule for the prelims/mains exam is available on the official website.

Download GPSC Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can download their hall ticket from the official website as the schedule given. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.



Document to Carry with Gujarat PSC 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims/mains exam for these posts should note that they will have to download the admit card and will have to carry the same with documents as mentioned on the same. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.