GPSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: GPSC Assistant Engineer Exam on 16 Feb

GPSC AE Admit Card 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card of preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE). Candidates, who are appearing in the GPSC AE Exam on 16 February, can download GPSC AE Admit Card from the official website of GPSC https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates are required to login in the link available by providing their Conformation Number and Date of Birth. GPSC AE Admit Card Download Link is also given below. Candidates can download GPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card through the link.

GPSC AE Admit Card Download 2020

GPSC AE Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in 2 parts i.e. Part-1, General Studies comprises of 100 Questions in Gujarati Medium of 100 Marks and Part 2: Concerned Subject comprises of 200-Questions of 200 Marks in English Medium. The total time duration of the test is 3 hours (180 minutes).

How to Download GPSC AE Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of GPSC www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on ‘Download Call Letter’ given at the right corner Now, click on ‘here’ to Download Call Letter FOR PRELIMINARY EXAM Select Job - GPSC/201920/32 Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department Enter your Application Confirmation Number (4 Digits) and Birth Date Click on ‘Print Call Letter’ Download GPSC AE Call Letter

Qualified candidates in GPSC Assistant Engineer Exam shall be called for interview round. The exam is being conducting for the recruitment 350 Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department.