GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist Post

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the post of Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist post on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Created On: Feb 18, 2021 18:31 IST
GPSC Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the post of Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Professor post can check the Final Key from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Final Answer for Assistant Professor Posts under General State Service, Class-1 Class-1Health and Family Welfare Department on its official website. It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had conducted the written examination for Assistant Professor Post on 09 January 2021. 

Candidates appeared for the written examination for Assistant Professor, Radiotherapy, General State Service, Class-I against (Advt No.86/2019-20) and Assistant Professor, OTO-RHINO-LARYNGOLOGY (E.N.T) against Advt No.88/2019-20 can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the GPSC Final Key 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy 

Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Laryngologist

How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist Posts 

  • Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  • Visit to the Answer Key section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link Assistant Professor, OTO-RHINO-LARYNGOLOGY (E.N.T) Radiotherapy in General State Service, Class-1 Class-1 Health and Family Welfare Department on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the desired Final Answer Key on your screen.
  • You can take Print Out of the answer key and save a copy for future reference.
