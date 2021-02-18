GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the post of Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Professor post can check the Final Key from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Final Answer for Assistant Professor Posts under General State Service, Class-1 Class-1Health and Family Welfare Department on its official website. It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission had conducted the written examination for Assistant Professor Post on 09 January 2021.

Candidates appeared for the written examination for Assistant Professor, Radiotherapy, General State Service, Class-I against (Advt No.86/2019-20) and Assistant Professor, OTO-RHINO-LARYNGOLOGY (E.N.T) against Advt No.88/2019-20 can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the GPSC Final Key 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy





Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Laryngologist





How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Radiotherapy and Laryngologist Posts