GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021 Out for Deputy Section Officer Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 Prelims result. A total of 455 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) against Advertisement No. 138/2020-21 can check their result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Alternatively you can get the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 Prelims result

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side),Class-3 post on 19.09.2021.

A total of 455 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 post against Advt. No. 138/2020-21.

All the candidates qualified for the Main Written Examination should note that they have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has also released the Cut-off Marks for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) Post. As per the notification Category wise Cut off marks are-

General Male 32.71 General Female 30.04 EWS Male 32.71 EWS Female 30.04 SEBC Male 32.71

