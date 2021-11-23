GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021 Out for Deputy Section Officer Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 Prelims result. A total of 455 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) against Advertisement No. 138/2020-21 can check their result available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Alternatively you can get the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 Prelims result also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link to Download: GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021
It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the Competitive (Preliminary) Exam for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side),Class-3 post on 19.09.2021.
All the candidates qualified for the Main Written Examination should note that they have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has also released the Cut-off Marks for Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side) Post. As per the notification Category wise Cut off marks are-
|General Male
|32.71
|General Female
|30.04
|EWS Male
|32.71
|EWS Female
|30.04
|SEBC Male
|32.71
How to Download: GPSC DSO Provisional Result 2021
- Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Click on ‘Result’ Tab given at the right side of the homepage
- A new window will open where you are required to Click on the Deputy Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-3 Class-3LEGAL DEPARTMENT' on home page.
- Now, click on the link 'Eligibility List (Main) - 138/2020-21 - LECME-138-2020-21.pdf
Download GPSC DSO Result PDF
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates.