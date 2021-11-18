GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed for Chemist, Lady Officer, Lecturer and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notification regarding the postponement of interview for Lecturer, Lady Officer, Chemist and others on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check latest update here.

GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notification regarding the postponement of interview for various posts including Lecturer (Senior Scale), Lady Officer, Chemist Class-I,Assistant Professor and others. Commission was to conduct the interview for these posts from from 25 to 30 November 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can check the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the postponement notice of the interview scheduled from 25th November to 30 November 2021. However you can check the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice





It is noted that GPSC was to conduct the interview for Lecturer (Senior Scale), Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-I against Advt. No. 114/2019-20 on 25 November 2021. Interview for Lady Officer, Industrial Safety and Health, Class-II, in the

Gujarat Industrial Safety and Health Service, Advt. No. 101/2018-19 was scheduled on 29 November 2021. Interview for the posts of Chemist, Class-I, in Gujarat Mining Service, under the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining, Advt. No.

Interview for Assistant Professor, Computer Science, Class-II, in Govt. Arts, Science and Commerce Colleges, Advt. No. 70/2020-

21 and Professor, Repertory (Homoeopathy), Class-I, under the Directorate of AYUSH, Advt. No. 03/2019-20 was scheduled on 30 November 2021.

Now Commission has postponed the interview schedule for the above posts. Commission will announce the new interview schedule announced shortly. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website of GPSC for lastest update in this regards. You can check the GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice available on the official website.

How to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice