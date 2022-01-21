GPSC Mains Marks 2022 Released for Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Link

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains marks for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar posts on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check link here.

GPSC Mains Marks 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains marks for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar posts on its official website. Such candidates who appeared in mains exam for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 Class-3General Administrative Department can check their mains marks available on the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



You can check the mains marks for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: GPSC Mains Marks 2021 Check Steps

Visit to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Go to the ‘News & Event Details’ section given on the homepage Click on the link Advertisement - 27/2020-21 To view your obtained marks in the Mains Examination on the home page. You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials. You will get your marks displaying on the screen. Download and save the same for future reference.

The direct link to check the GPSC Mains Marks 2022 is available below by which you can directly check after providing login credentials.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the mains exam for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar posts against Advt. No. : 27/2020-21 on 17th and 24th October, 2021. All those candidates appeared in the mains exam for the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar posts can check their marks obtained in mains.

In a bid to download the Deputy Section Officer/Deputy Mamlatdar mains marks, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including the Written Test EIGHT digit Confirmation No with Date of Birth