GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak) Post Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objection till March 02

GPSC Mine Sirdar Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak) post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the Provisional Key for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post on its official website. It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the written prelims exam for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post on 20 February 2021.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak) post should note that they can raise their objections, if any with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates should note that the last to submit the objections is 02 March 2021.

In a bid to apply for objections, candidates should note that the answers suggested by them should be in compliance with the responses given by them in the answer sheet. Objections will not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed.

How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key for Mine Sirdar (Sahayak), Class-3 Post