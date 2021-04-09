GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Jr. Programmer Class-III Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Programmer Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Final Answer Key for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) Class-3 (GMDC) Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) Post. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Programmer (Sahayak) post can download the Final Answer key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e. - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) Class-3 against Advt No. 144/2019-20 on 23 January 2021. Commission has now uploaded the final answer key for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) post on its official website.

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the provisional answer key for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) on 25 January 2021 and candidates raised their objections till 02 February 2021. Now GPSC has released the final answer key for the prelims exam for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) Class-3 post on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Jr. Programmer (Sahayak) Class-3 post can check the final answer key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

